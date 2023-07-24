CRESTON – A candlelight vigil and service has been announced for two Southwestern Community College student-athletes who lost their lives in a car accident Friday night in rural Union County.
Halsie Lynn Barnes, 19, of Tingley, a former Mount Ayr standout who was on the SWCC softball team this past spring, and Ella Jo Leonard, 19, of Winterset, a member of the dance team, died in the accident. Barnes died at the accident scene, and Leonard died Sunday at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.
The Iowa State Patrol reported the two-vehicle accident happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 34 and 190th Street near Afton. Four others were injured.
The service will start at 8:15 p.m. at the SWCC softball field, with the candlelight to follow. Pastors and counselors will be on hand for those wanting to talk to someone.