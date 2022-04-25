All state qualifying meets are Thursday, May 12, with field events at 4 p.m. and running events at 4:30 p.m. Rain date will be Friday, May 13, and the next following day (if necessary, excluding Sunday). There will be a 45-minute break between the 4x800-meter relay and shuttle hurdle relays for all classes, plus a 20-minute break between the 800-meter run and 200-meter dash for classes 3A and 4A only.
Sites for News-Telegraph area state qualifying meet sites:
CLASS 1A
At Audubon: Audubon, CAM, Exira-EHK and Griswold, plus Alta-Aurelia, Ar-We-Va, Boyer Valley, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Glidden-Ralston, IKM-Manning, Logan-Magnolia, NEwell-Fonda, Storm Lake St. Mary's, West Harrison and Woodbine.
At Tabor: AHSTW and Riverside, plus Bedford, Council Bluffs Heartland Christian, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Diagonal, East Mills, Essex, Fremont-Mills, Iowa School For the Deaf, Lenox, Sidney, Southwest Valley, Stanton and Tri Center.
Other SQM sites: Earlham; Edgewood-Colesburg, Edgewood; Hudson; Lawton-Bronson, Lawton; Lisbon; Northwood-Kensett, Kensett; Sigourney; and Wayne of Corydon.
State qualifying: First place at each site, plus the next 14 best performances statewide.
CLASS 2A
At Treynor: ACGC, Carroll Kuemper Catholic, Clarinda, Greene County, Missouri Valley, Panorama, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Treynor, Underwoo, Van Meter and West Central Valley.
Other SQM sites: Cherokee; Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Eddyville; Grundy Center; Monticello; Osage; PCM, Monroe; Ridge View, Holstein; and Treynor.
State qualifying: Top two placewinners at each site, plus the next eight best performances statewide.
CLASS 3A
At Denison: Atlantic, Carroll, Council Bluffs Lewis Central, Creston, Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood, Harlan and Storm Lake.
Other SQM sites: ADM High School, Adel; Benton Community, Van Horne; Bondurant-Farrar, Bondurant; Decorah; Gilbert; LeMars; and Mount Pleasant.
State qualifying: Top two placewinners at each site, plus the next eight best performances statewide.
CLASS 4A
SQM sites: Kingston Stadium, Cedar Rapids (Cedar Rapids Kennedy host); Dalzell Field, Dubuque (Dubuque Senior host); Dodger Stadium Fort Dodge (Fort Dodge host); Johnston; North Scott High School, Eldridge; and Northwest High School, Waukee.
State qualifying: State qualifying: Top two placewinners at each site, plus the next 12 best performances statewide.