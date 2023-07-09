ATLANTIC – Woodbine had at least one baserunner, sometimes two, in all but one inning of Saturday’s Iowa Class 1A regional semifinal against Exira-EHK.
The Spartans had just three innings where someone reached base.
In the end, it was the Spartans who did more in fewer innings. And it was a two-run first inning that proved to be the difference in the end, in a tightly-played 3-2 victory over the Tigers.
The win placed coach Andrea Schwery’s team into the regional final for the fourth year in a row. Monday, they’ll take on a familiar foe in third-ranked Southeast Warren of Liberty Center, the same team that eliminated the Spartans one game short of the state tournament a year ago.
Shay Burmeister, along with fellow senior Quinn Grubbs, reflected on advancing to the regional finals again.
“It all starts with the teammates,” said Burmeister, who with Grubbs also advanced four years straight to the regional finals in basketball. “You’ve got to have one another’s back, and it’s not easy getting to this point. Getting here that many years in a row is pretty special.
“We just knew we had beat them twice this year and they were going to come ready and firing at us,” she continued. “We had to be ready to go offensively and defensively, and when told yourselves you can’t get down, you have to respond. That’s exactly what we did tonight.”
Respond is what the Spartans did, although they never trailed. Hannah Nelson had a 2-for-3 night and had all three RBIs, including a two-run single to left in the first inning that brought Burmeister and Riley Miller home.
“I just knew I had to put the ball in play and that’s what I did,” said Nelson. “I didn’t look to be power-hitting, but that’s ended up what happened. We knew it was going to be another close game, so we had to stay confident in our capabilities. We just kind of pushed ourselves to overcome everything.”
The Tigers responded with Sierra Luntz’s RBI single to right in the second, but the Spartans rebuilt the two-run edge in the third when Nelson drove in Grubbs on a single to right center field.
Woodbine got a run back in the fifth off Charlie Pryor’s solo home run, but the Spartan defense held firm. The Tigers got two runners aboard in the seventh after the first out, but a line drive to Burmeister, the third baseman, was caught and that ended the game.
Miller pitched the three-hitter, ending with 12 strikeouts and four walks, and had a strong defense to back her up the whole way.
“As an eighth-grader, I had nerves, but I had my team back there to back me up and give me confidence,” said Miller. “Coming into the game, I had nerves but I eventually got confident out there. Once I got past Charlie Pryor (the Tigers’ lead-off batter) in the first at-bat, I felt really confident out there.”
Burmeister, who was involved in a successful rundown of Pryor in the first inning as the Tiger standout was trying to score, spoke of the strong defense.
“That’s what we’ve kind of have to do, have her back at all times,” she said. “I told her (Miller) that last inning the last batter she deserved everything she’s been getting this year. She’s an amazing athlete and she’s going to go far if she keeps working hard.”
Now, Exira-EHK (22-4) is off to the regional final and a date against Southeast Warren (24-6). The Warhawks eliminated Murray 11-1 in the other Class 1A regional final.
Last year, Southeast Warren beat Exira-EHK 3-0. This year, the Spartans vow the outcome will be different.
“We’ll need to come in with the same intensity as we did this game,” said Miller. “They’re a good team, so we’ve got to be able to match their energy.”
“They’re quick and can hit the ball really well,” said Burmeister. “We’re going to have to have our A-game for sure.”