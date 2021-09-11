GRISWOLD – AHSTW swept the field in winning the Griswold Round Robin Volleyball Invitational Saturday afternoon.
The Vikings went 6-0, dropping just two sets on the day in wins over Southwest Valley (21-18, 21-15), Riverside (21-18, 21-19), IKM-Manning (21-13, 21-9), Denison-Schleswig (18-21, 21-10, 15-7), ACGC (21-15, 21-14) and the host Tigers (18-21, 21-6, 15-5).
The Tigers didn’t make it easy for the Lady Vikes, pulling the first-round upset and nearly playing spoiler as Riverside, which went 5-1 with its only loss to the Lady Vikes, was vying for its own piece of the title. But the Lady Dawgs ended up splitting with ACGC in their final match (21-9, 18-21, 15-6), where a 2-0 sweep was needed for Riverside to have a chance.
ACGC and Griswold each went 3-3 on the afternoon. Both teams picked up wins over Denison-Schleswig and IKM-Manning. In their meeting, the Chargers got the better of the Tigers 21-7, 21-14. It was Griswold who beat Southwest Valley; the Timberwolves ended up upsetting ACGC in three sets.
Riverside was led by Veronica Andrusyshyn’s 39 kills, 52 assists, 18 digs and seven ace serves. Ayla Richardson had 19 kills, 47 assists, 13 digs and 10 ace serves, while Madi Baldwin had 44 digs and nice aces. Mack Olmstead-Mitchell added 32 kills nad 12 ace serves, while Izzy Bluml had 19 kills, 17 digs and three aces.
Griswold’s all-tournament team members were Carolina Arcia and Brenna Rossell. AHSTW had a tournament best four all-tourney picks in Ally Meyers, Delaney Goshorn, Grace Porter and Natalie Hagadon. Chloe Largent and Alaina Bunde represented ACGC, while Riverside had Madi Baldwin, Mack Olmstead-Mitchell and Veronica Andrusyshyn.