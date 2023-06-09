Iowa's Big Ten football schedule has been announced for 2024 and 2025, and it will involve some protected rivalries and playing the conference's newcomers, UCLA and USC.
Iowa '24 football schedule includes Big Ten newbies UCLA, USC
- Brian Rathjen
-
- Updated
Brian Rathjen
NT Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Roll over accident north of Atlantic Sunday
- PREP SOFTBALL: Atlantic's walk-off home run secures sweep of Creston
- Atlantic native graduates from the U.S. Naval Academy
- Area Police Reports
- PREP BASEBALL: JP keys bounce-back win for Atlantic over Creston
- PREP SOFTBALL: No letdown – Atlantic pounds Harlan 12-0
- Fire destroys farm buildings east of Anita Sunday
- PREP SOCCER: Jensen, Grubbs second-team all-state
- Court Reports
- OUTDOOR NEWS: Free fishing weekend is this weekend
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.