Atlantic was represented with pair of second-team all-Hawkeye Ten Conference selections for the baseball team.
Seniors Lane Nelson and Wyatt Redinbaugh were the honorees.
Nelson played infield and was the leader of the pitching staff. He had a 4.99 ERA and struck out 26 batters vs. 18 walks in his work. At the plate he drove in five runs.
Redinbaugh, whose primary position was catcher, had a .347 batting average and had 15 RBIs. Six of his 25 hits went for extra bases, including a home run. At catcher, he threw out nine would-be base stealers, while on the mound he struck out 33 batters, a team-best.
Carter Pellett, who was primarily an infielder, was an honorable mention selection.
Conference champion Council Bluffs Lewis Central, which qualified for the state tournament, had four first-team selections, including unanimous selections Britton Bond, JC Dermody and Aron Harrington.
All-Hawkeye Ten Conference baseball
First team
Carroll Kuemper Catholic: Logan Sibenaller. Clarinda: Cole Baumgart, Cooper Neal. Council Bluffs Lewis Central: Britton Bond, JC Dermody, Payton Fort, Aron Harrington. Council Bluffs St. Albert: DJ Weilage. Creston: Gannon Greenwalt. Denison-Schleswig: Trey Brotherton. Glenwood: Kayden Anderson, Trent Patton. Harlan: Alex Monson, Joey Moser, Cade Sears. Red Oak: Dawson Bond.
Note: Unanimous selection denoted by an asterisk.
Second team
Atlantic: Lane Nelson, Wyatt Redinbaugh. Carroll Kuemper Catholic: Benicio Lujano, Cal Wanniger. Clarinda: Tadyn Brown, James McCall. Council Bluffs Lewis Central: Casey Clair, Davin Nailor. Council Bluffs St. Albert: Dan McGrath. Creston: Kyle Strider, Cael Turner. Denison-Schleswig: Jaxon Wessel. Glenwood: JD Colpitts, Jayme Fritts. Harlan: Teagan Kasperbauer. Red Oak: Landon Couse. Shenandoah: Hunter Dukes.
Honorable Mention
Atlantic: Carter Pellett. Carroll Kuemper Catholic: Carter Putney. Clarinda: Wyatt Schmitt, Creighton Tuzzio. Council Bluffs Lewis Central: Ty Thomson, Luke Woltmann. Council Bluffs St. Albert: Cael Hobbs. Creston: Dylan Hoepker. Denison-Schleswig: Harrison Dahm, Hunter Emery. Glenwood: Nolan Little, Risto Lappala. Harlan: Brayton Ernst. Red Oak: Chase Roeder. Shenandoah: Camden Lorimor.