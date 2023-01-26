ATLANTIC – Finally, a home meet where duals are taking place.
The Atlantic wrestlers have had their Rollin Dyer Invitational, but not a meet yet this season where they got to meet a Hawkeye Ten Conference foe or two on the mats in a traditional dual meet format.
Until tonight.
That’s when nine seniors – along with managers and cheerleaders – will be honored on Senior Night at Atlantic.
Coach Tim Duff noted that all nine seniors are expected to see action as they take on Hawkeye Ten opponents Council Bluffs St. Albert and Shenandoah, plus Southwest Iowa of Sidney.
Senior wrestlers, working up the weight-class ladder, will be Josh Hass (120), Jadyn Cox (132), Easton O’Brien (138), Tanner O’Brien (152), Brent Masker (160), Jarrett Armstrong (170), Brenden Casey (182), Nathan Keiser (195) and Miles Mundorf (220).
They’ll be honored during a brief ceremony, along with managers McKenna Nelson and Sophia Mendez.
Underclassmen who’ll fill out the lineup are Braxton Hass (106), Aiden Smith (113), D’artagnan Hansen (126), Tyson O’Brien (145) and Evan Sorensen (285).
“We’ll be honoring our seniors and they’ve worked hard,” said Duff. “This is our only home dual and our last Hawkeye Ten competition, so this will go a long way toward seeding (for Saturday’s conference meet). And Shenandoah and Southwest Iowa are in our district.
“If we get two wins, we’ll finish second in the conference (dual team) standings, and again these matches will go a long way toward seeding (in the conference met). We’d like to have a nice crowd come out and support us.”
Also being honored on senior night will be Rio Johnson, the lone girls’ senior wrestler from Atlantic. She’s been participating as part of the SWAT Valkyrie wrestling team, which on Friday will be competing in the first-ever regional meet to qualify for the state meet in Coralville.
It’s one class this year, and the Valkyries will be going to Sioux City and the Tyson Events Center for their meet. Start time is 11 a.m.
But before that is today’s home quadrangular, with a scheduled start time of 5:30 p.m.
HAWKEYE TEN MEET
Saturday comes the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet, and for those who are wanting a little bit of an early preview, just think this: It’s going to be loaded once again.
The meet is at Clarinda, with a start time of 10 a.m. for pigtail matches. As in the past, championship and third-place matches could start by 4 p.m.
Duff told the News-Telegraph he expects to have the same lineup in place for the conference meet from Thursday’s quadrangular.
With that in mind, the Trojans – per the Jan. 18 IAwrestle rankings, the latest available as of press time – will be sending a pair that appeared in the ratings: Smith, fifth at 113, and Mundorf, the 12th-ranked man at 220.
Ten of the league’s 11 schools have ranked wrestlers, with Glenwood having a league-best five expected to be in action. All but Shenandoah have at least one ranked wrestler, but the Mustangs performed well at the John J. Harris Invitational, and Atlantic, Creston and Red Oak all came home with at least one titlist.
106: No ranked wrestlers are expected in this weight class, although Braxton Hass – 22-8 according to TrackWrestling – was fourth and the only top-six Hawkeye Ten finisher at the John J. Harris meet.
113: Smith (25-10) was runner-up at the John J. Harris and will be looking for a rematch against Council Bluffs Lewis Central’s Carter Schorsch (ninth in Class 3A), who won at a dual meet earlier this month. Smith was the lone top-six finisher from the Hawkeye Ten at the John J. Harris.
120: Josh Hass (17-17) is part of a field that includes Class 2A eighth-ranked Christian Ahrens of Creston, one of three ranked Panthers in the field. Vincent Mayberry of Glenwood is ranked ninth in Class 2A.
126: D’artagnan Hansen (5-13) will be continuing to gain experience in a weight class headlined by Red Oak’s Kyler Sandholm, ranked 10th in Class 2A. Creston’s Lincoln Keeler wasn’t ranked in the latest IAwrestle poll, but he won a John J. Harris title, beating Sandholm 6-3 in a semifinal match.
132: Jadyn Cox (5-22) is also gaining experience on the mat. The field is topped by a couple of wrestlers who could make a possible headline match: Carroll Kuemper’s Riley Parkis, third in Class 1A; and Matthew Beem of Glenwood, second in Class 2A.
138: Easton O’Brien (13-8), a two-time state qualifier and a recent 100th-match winner for the Trojans, is expected to get the nod here in a weight class without a ranked wrestler. Creston’s Austin Evans placed third at the John J. Harris meet.
145: Tyson O’Brien (15-18) is also in a field where there’s no ranked wrestlers. Chris Aragon of Creston dropped an ultimate tie-breaker in the championship match at the John J. Harris, and Shenandoah’s Jacob McGargill was also in the top six.
152: Tanner O’Brien (18-19) will be in a field that includes two ranked in Class 1A: No. 9 David Helton of Council Bluffs St. Albert, and No. 10 Jake Irlbeck of Carroll Kuemper. It could be a loaded field, as Red Oak’s Adam Baier, Red Oak’s Milo Staver, and Shenandoah’s Owen Laughlin were 1-2-3 at the John J. Harris.
160: Masker (23-7) is back in the varsity lineup after not competing at the John J. Harris. Red Oak’s Dawson Bond is the lone No. 1 wrestler in any class expected to compete at the Hawkeye Ten; he beat Creston’s William Bolinger for the John J. Harris title.
170: Armstrong (27-11), who won a Rollin Dyer title earlier this season, is coming off a fourth-place finish at the John J. Harris; he’s also a 100-career match winner for the Trojans. Ninth-ranked Kaden Street of Creston won the meet title, while Shenandoah’s Jayden Dickerson was fifth and is one of two 35-match winners for the Mustangs.
182: Casey (26-12), a returning state qualifier and a 100-match winner for the Trojans, took fourth at the John J. Harris. The top two seeds will likely be Council Bluffs Lewis Central’s Braylon Kammrad, ranked fifth in Class 3A, and Carson Downey of Clarinda, ranked fifth in Class 2A. Jagger Luther of Creston also placed in the top six at the Harris meet.
195: Keiser (11-13) will be part of a field that is expected to have three ranked wrestlers. A possible headline match could be third-ranked Zane Bendorf of Harlan against No. 4 CJ Carter of Glenwood, both Class 2A, with Denison-Schleswig’s Jaxson Hildebrand, ranked eighth in Class 3A, also in the mix. Don’t count out Shenandoah’s Ethan Richardson.
220: Mundorf (22-9), a runner-up finisher at the Rollin Dyer and a fifth-place winner at the John J. Harris, is one of three ranked wrestlers in this group. Jase Wilms of Clarinda is fifth in Class 2A and coming off a runner-up finish at the John J. Harris, while Glenwood’s Mason Koehler is No. 7 in Class 2A. There is a chance Hildebrand could move here, as he won Denison’s lone title at 220 at the John J. Harris meet.
285: Sorensen (27-9) upset 11th-ranked Max Chapman of Creston in the semifinals and could get a top-3 seed with what’s becoming a mid-season surge. Glenwood’s Trent Patton is ranked 12th.