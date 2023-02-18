ELK HORN – It always seemed that Coon Rapids-Bayard had an answer.
Exira-EHK took an early 12-3 lead in its Iowa Class 1A regional girls' basketball semifinal game against the Crusaders, only for post player Breeley Clayburg to step up with a pair of baskets and lead help pull her team to within three, at 15-12 after the first eight minutes.
Basically, that was sort of the script for the next two quarters: For every big lead the Spartans tried to build, the Crusaders, buoyed by a loud and enthusiastic cheering section, would always answer.
Even the loss of Clayburg due to a knee injury in the third quarter did not stop the Crusaders' intensity, and Aubrey Hofbauer's three-point basket to open the fourth quarter and give the visitors a 41-40 lead in the opening seconds meant this one might be going to the wire.
But the Spartans responded, using a 10-0 run to finally vault ahead for good and settle for an eventual 63-47 win.
Led by senior Quinn Grubbs and freshman Jaelynn Petersen, the Spartans used that key run to open a 50-41 lead. The Crusaders tried to claw back into the game, but Grubbs' bucket with 3:23 to go gave the Spartans their first double-digit lead, at 56-45, and fellow senior Shay Burmeister and then Petersen scored on back-to-back baskets to make it 60-45.
Doubt finally starting to be removed, the Spartans eventually sewed up their fourth straight regional final appearance. Both Grubbs and Burmeister were on each of those regional final teams, and the last two were state tournament appearances.
"We've been there the last four years and we knew what we were doing, but we have three starters who have not been there," said Grubbs. "We have another senior (Makenzie Riley) who has not been there before and we have two freshmen. We have to make sure they understand that confidence and they can do it and we can do it together."
Grubbs said the atmosphere of Friday's game in part made this a different game than the two previous meetings between these teams, both of which Exira-EHK won.
"Everybody's going to bring their game, and they (CR-B) brought their game," said Grubbs, who ended with a team-best 21 points. "At times, we struggled, we struggled on the defensive side, we struggled to have weak side, rebounding and that's what we needed. We knew rebounding was going to be a huge part of the game.
"In the end, we played together when we needed to."
Down the stretch, composure played a huge role in the victory.
"Knowing we could do it and if we played the way we could, we had the chance to pull out the win. I think that showed on the defensive side."
For much of the first three quarters, the Crusaders guarded the perimeter and inside well, making it difficult for the Spartans to push inside for scoring.
Coach Tom Petersen said his team's transition play was much better in the second half, and especially showed down the stretch. He said CR-B's athleticism and size on the inside made it difficult to get good shots off, but also noted at times, especially in the first half, his players were either over-penetrating or not doing that enough.
"It all started from the defensive side and that's what my emphasis was at halftime," he said. "I circled a little area in the paint and said 'If you don't do a better job of blocking out, we're going to be in trouble'.
"The kids found a way ... and we're very fortunate to be moving on," he continued. "We had to rely on Quinn and Shay to create a lot of opportunities and that's what special players do and they did a better job of that in the second half."
The Spartans will play Remsen St. Mary's Wednesday, Feb. 22, at MVAOCOU High School in Mapleton. The winner earns a spot at the Iowa Class 1A state basketball tournament, Feb. 27-March 4 at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines.
Petersen noted that Burmeister and Grubbs have been involved in more than 200 practices, 100 games and now have one more opportunity (and hopefully more) to play a game.
"If you find a way ... and have a chance to move on, I'm just happy for our girls," said Petersen. "They've been there and done that and ... it's all about preparation the next three days. You know you'll have your hands full, regional final and Sweet 16 ... that's what it's all about."