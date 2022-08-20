MARTENSDALE – Audubon coach Sean Birks and his staff hoped to use its Week 0 game vs. Winfield-Mount Union to see where their Wheeler football team was at skill wise and team-wise early in the season.
Turned out Saturday afternoon's game was an eye-opener.
The Wheelers held a 30-24 lead going into halftime, but the Wolves turned the tables with a strong third quarter and pulled away to an eventual 68-36 victory in a special eight-man showcase contest at Martensdale-St. Marys High School.
Birks has to replace a lot of key pieces from his state semifinal squad this fall, but for a good part of the game the Wheelers, complete with six new starters on offense and five on defense, hung well with the Wolves and Iowa commit Cam Buffington.
"We picked ourselves off the mat pretty well in the first half and bounced back pretty well there," said Birks. "Unfortunately, third quarter got away from us a little bit and it's a good learning experience and there'll be a lot of stuff on film to learn from.
"Winfield's a good team and Buffington is good and has some really nice kids around him," he continued. "But we've got to get a lot better between Week 0 and Week 9. This is the first step in learning and growing as a team."
Aaron Olsen showed signs of picking up the Wheeler quarterback mantle from Gavin Smith, who's now departed for Central College. He finished with 132 all-purpose yards, including 76 on the ground, and had a hand in four touchdowns.
But the man of the day was Buffington, who finished with seven touchdowns, including the Wolves' first off a 46-yard pick-six with just under three minutes gone in the game. He also had a kick return for a touchdown and tallied five other scores on the ground before finishing with 273 yards rushing.
Audubon tied the game at 8-apiece off Olsen's 11-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter, before Buffington countered with a 16-yard dash. Manny Beisswenger then ran back the kickoff 77 yards to tie the score at 16-16 with 6:44 left.
It remained a slugfest through the rest of the half, and Olsen's lone touchdown pass of the day, a 23-yard connection to Evan Alt, with 16 seconds left in the half, followed by the conversion pass to Beisswenger, made it a 24-22 lead going into halftime.
"I thought our special teams' play, the kick return (for a touchdown) was really good," said Birks, "and I thought defensively we settled back in a little bit better and stopped giving up the big play. Offensively, we did enough to move the ball and made some adjustments."
The Wolves-dominant third quarter changed the game.
The defense forced a pair of Wheeler three-and-outs, and those came on the heels of Abram Edwards' five-yard run and Buffington's 36-yard score to make it 38-24.
The Wheelers never got closer than two scores the rest of the way, although they kept up the fight. Olsen's keeper along the right sideline put the Wheelers to within 46-30 with 8:23 left, but the Wolves kept answering score-for-score, with Buffington's 51-yard run and a kickoff return for another touchdown sandwiching Evan Alt's sneak through the heart of the Wolves' defense for a 29-yard score. A Wolves' safety late in the game, off a blocked Wheelers' punt, ended the scoring.
"Give them credit, they made some adjustments and the third quarter was the difference," he said.
Olsen was 5-for-8 for 56 yards, with Beisswenger having a high catch of 32 yards.
But Buffington was the story of the day, with 273 yards on the ground and 35 receiving.
Now, the focus for Audubon will be regrouping for the Week 1 game, the home opener Friday night against Southeast Warren. The Warhawks played in the other game of Saturday's showcase – against WACO – at Martensdale, so there was the opportunity for Wheeler fans who stuck around for the late game to get an idea of what to expect.
"The biggest growth as a team generally in football is from the first to second game, so we're going to need to see that," said Birks. "We're going to look at shuffling some guys around and we've seen film on them, but what you see in summer and in camp isn't always what settles out.
"We've made some shuffles of our guys in the game so we've got some film on our guys in different spots, and we'll figure out what we need in the rotation – who's going to play on the line and the skill guys. There's some options out there."