MALVERN – AHSTW improved to 11-1 after sweeping a trio of non-conference dual meets hosted by East Mills Thursday night.
The Vikings downed ACGC 60-21, East Mills 72-6 and Griswold 78-0.
Coach Evan McCarthy’s team picked up 11 pins on the night, including four against ACGC,
In the AHSTW-ACGC dual, where eight matches were contested (the most of any of the six duals on the night), Tyler Osbahr (132), Garrison Gettler (160), Parker Weirich (195), Henry Lund (220) and Jaicob Madsen (285) won their matches by pinfall for the Vikings. For the Chargers, Cayden Jensen picked up a 9-4 win over Dayden Moertl at 152, one of two decision wins he’d get on the night, while Gavin Sloss (120) and Dawson Muller (145) each pinned their opponents.
AHSTW got five pins against East Mills, including Eli Collins (126), Hayden Fischer (138), Moertl, Garrison Gettler (160) and Denver Pauley (170). Pauley and Logan Heller (182) pinned their opponents in the only two contested duals against Griswold.
For Fischer, his pinfall win over the Wolverines’ Thoren Wade was his 100th of his career.
ACGC went 2-1 on the night, rebounding from the loss to the Vikings with a 39-24 win over East Mills and a 60-12 rout of Griswold. In addition to Jensen’s win, Jackson Pfrang (132) picked up a pinfall win for the Chargers against the Wolverines, while Jensen finished a 3-0 night with a pinfall win against Griswold in that meet’s lone contested dual; Griswold did have a pair of forfeit wins.
For Griswold, Cale Swain got a pinfall win against East Mills for the Tigers’ lone mat victory of the night. The Tigers had just three wrestlers suited up and fell 36-6 to East Mills.
AHSTW is in action Saturday at the Rollin Dyer Invitational in Atlantic, while ACGC is in action at the Tri-Center Invitational. Griswold is off until Tuesday, when they compete at a quadrangular meet at Red Oak.
East Mills Quadrangular
Thursday, Jan. 6, at Malvern
AHSTW 60, ACGC 21
106: Aiden Akers (AHSTW) won by forfeit. 113: Tegan Slaybaugh (ACGC) won by forfeit. 120: Gavin Sloss (ACGC) pinned Braden Fineran 5:29. 126: Eli Collins (AHSTW) won by forfeit. 132: Tyson Osbahr (AHSTW) pinned Jackson Pfrang 5:10. 138: Hayden Fischer (AHSTW) won by forfeit. 145: Dawson Muller (ACGC) pinned Kayden Baxter 5:18. 152: Cayden Jensen (ACGC) dec. Dayden Moertl 9-4. 160: Garrison Gettler (ASHTW) pinned Tanner Herskowitz 1:36. 170: Denver Pauley (AHSTW) won by forfeit. 182: Logan Heller (AHSTW) won by forfeit. 195: Parker Weirich (AHSTW) pinned Cooper Tunik 2:30. 220: Henry Lund (AHSTW) pinned Michael Fuller 1:42. 285: Jaicob Madsen (AHSTW) pinned Payton Jacobe 2:36.
AHSTW 72, East Mills 6
120: Braden Fineran (AHSTW) won by forfeit. 126: Eli Collins (AHSTW) pinned Andrew Laramy 0:47. 132: Tyson Osbahr (AHSTW) won by forfeit. 138: Hayden Fischer (AHSTW) pinned Thoren Wade 2:47. 145: Ryan Stortenbecker (EM) pinned Kayden Baxter 4:15. 152: Dayden Moertl (AHSTW) pinned Brodyn Wray 5:40. 160: Garrison Gettler (AHSTW) pinned Jack Gordon 1:25. 170: Denver Pauley (AHSTW) pinned Wyatt Franks 1:40. 182: Kolby Weis (AHSTW) won by forfeit. 195: Parker Weirich (AHSTW) won by forfeit. 220: Henry Lund (AHSTW) won by forfeit. 285: Jaicob Madsen (AHSTW) won by forfeit. 106: Aiden Akers (AHSTW) won by forfeit. 113: Double forfeit.
AHSTW 78, Griswold 0
113: Double forfeit. 120: Braden Fineran (AHSTW) won by forfeit. 126: Eli Collins (AHSTW) won by forfeit. 132: Tyson Osbahr (AHSTW) won by forfeit. 138: Hayden Fischer (AHSTW) won by forfeit. 145: Kayden Baxter (AHSTW) won by forfeit. 152: Dayden Moertl (AHSTW) won by forfeit. 160: Garrison Gettler (AHSTW) won by forfeit. 170: Denver Pauley (AHSTW) pinned Cale Swain 1:28. 182: Logan Heller (AHTW) pinned Wyatt Peterson 0:27. 195: Parker Weirich (AHSTW) won by forfeit. 220: Henry Lund (AHSTW) won by forfeit. 285: Jaicob Madsen (AHSTW) won by forfeit. 106: Aiden Akers (AHSTW) won by forfeit.
ACGC 39, East Mills 24
113: Tegan Slaybaugh (ACGC) won by forfeit. 120: Gavin Sloss (ACGC) won by forfeit. 126: Double forfeit. 132: Jackson Pfrang (ACGC) pinned Andrew Laramy 2:53. 138: Thoren Wade (EM) won by forfeit. 145: Ryan Stortenbecker (EM) pinned Dawson Muller 5:34. 152: Cayden Jensen (ACGC) dec. Brodyn Wray 15-8. 160: Jack Gordon (EM) pinned Tanner Herskowitz 1:35. 170: Wyatt Franks (EM) won by forfeit. 182: Bryce Rochholz (ACGC) won by forfeit. 195: Michael Fuller (ACGC) won by forfeit. 220: Payton Jacobe (ACGC) won by forfeit. 285: Double forfeit. 106: Double forfeit.
ACGC 60, Griswold 12
120: Gavin Sloss (ACGC) won by forfeit. 126: Double forfeit. 132: Jackson Pfrang (ACGC) won by forfeit. 138: Lance Railsback (ACGC) won by forfeit. 145: Dawson Muller (ACGC) won by forfeit. 152: Tanner Herskowitz (ACGC) won by forfeit. 160: Cayden Jensen (ACGC) pinned Tony Bennett. 170: Cale Swain (Gris) won by forfeit. 182: Wyatt Peterson (Gris) won by forfeit. 195: Bryce Rochholz (ACGC) won by forfeit. 220: Michael Fuller (ACGC) won by forfeit. 285: Payton Jacobe (ACGC) won by forfeit. 106: Double forfeit. 113: Tegan Slaybaugh (ACGC) won by forfeit.
East Mills 36, Griswold 6
106: Double forfeit. 113: Double forfeit. 120: Double forfeit. 126: Andrew Laramy (EM) won by forfeit. 132: Double forfeit. 138: Thoren Wade (EM) won by forfeit. 145: Ryan Stortenbecker (EM) won by forfeit. 152: Tyler Prokop (EM) won by forfeit. 160: Brodyn Wray (EM) pinned Tony Bennett 1:16. 170: Cale Swain (Gris) pinned Jack Gordon 5:50. 182: Wyatt Franks (EM) pinned Wyatt Peterson 0:50. 195: Double forfeit. 220: Double forfeit. 285: Double forfeit.