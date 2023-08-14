STUART – Wednesday, Aug. 9, saw the return of the Bill Davis Sr. Memorial to the Karl Chevrolet of Stuart International Speedway. Winners for the night were Ben Kraus, Brandon Cox, Taylor Kuehl, Jake Sachau, Todd Shute, Kolby Sabin and Skylar Pruitt.
Season championship for the Outlaw Mini Mods would be decided in the first feature of the night as Kaden Rice held a 4 point lead over Chase Daniels. As luck would have it the pair drew the front row and it was Daniels showing the way early on with Rice in his tire tracks. Just as the race looked like it would go the distance with no cautions the yellow flag came out for a spinner in turn 4. Ben Kraus pounced on the opportunity and stole the lead away on the restart, leading the last 2 laps to take the win. Daniels finished second with Rice third, Lucas Daniels fourth and Matthew Grobe fifth. Rice was crowned with the track title, finishing with a 3 point cushion. Congratulations Kaden!
Next up was the Karl Chevrolet Dirt Trucks and it was Brandon Cox firing out to the lead. Jeff Johnson and Mason Mitchell had quite a battle for second but this one was all Cox as he led flag to flag to take the win in the caution free event. Johnson finished second with Mitchell third, Brandon Toftee fourth and Jared Myers fifth.
Colton Livezey and Gage Hilgenberg brought the IMCA Northern SportMods to the track with Livezey leading the first 10 laps. Taylor Kuehl marched through the field and stormed to the top spot on lap 11, driving away from the field to take her second consecutive win at the speedway. Livezey finished second with Hilgenberg third, Bill Wears fourth and Mike Dullard fifth.
IMCA Stock Cars were next as Jake Sachau set the pace until a lap 6 yellow flew. Buck Schafroth and Austin Bouzek held the next two spots through a few cautions, but it was Sachau keeping just enough distance throughout the whole race to lead every lap and take the win. Schafroth finished second with Bouzek third, Shay Woods fourth and Todd VanEaton fifth.
Just like the Outlaw Mini Mods earlier in the night, the season championship for the IMCA Modifieds was in the balance and it was Todd Shute entering with a 2 point lead over Chase Rudolf. Shute pulled the 2 pill and set sail on the high side to pace the field until a caution came out on lap 7. Shute continued to lead after the yellow, but Josh Gilman didn’t make it easy as he stalked the leader lap by lap. Shute would hit his marks and go on to the win over Gilman, Rudolf, Brad Bergren and Martin Bennett. Shute ended with a 4 point margin over Rudolf for the track title. Congratulations Todd!
IMCA Sport Compacts were up next and it would be Jake Paysen leading Kolby Sabin in the early going. The leaders separated themselves from the pack and with 2 laps to go it was anyone’s race! Paysen held the bottom side of the track and Sabin moved up about a car width, finding the traction he needed to steal the win, leading only from turn 4 to the checkered flag! Paysen finished a disappointing second with Trent Reed third, Bryan Vannausdle fourth and Stephen Stiteler fifth.
Last up for feature racing was the IMCA Hobby Stocks with Ethan Atcheson leading the first 2 laps. Skylar Pruitt found his way through traffic to take the top spot on lap 3 over Atcheson and Solomon Bennett. The lone caution of the race came on lap 4, and it was Pruitt leading all the way to the end to take the win. Luke Ramsey came out on top of the battle for second with Bennett third, Joe Doran fourth and Buddy Haidsiak fifth.
Powder Puff and Mechanics races were run after the features for fun and experience. Quite a few people took advantage of it and everyone had a great time!
We would like to thank all who came out to support the race track at our 11th event of the year. Our 12th and final race of the year will be on August 31 with the Fever Heat special. We’ll crown the rest of our track champions and enjoy the last taste of bullring excitement until 2024 comes around. See you then!