GLENWOOD – Having the best times of the season would be the goal of any cross country runner.
That was certainly the case for the Atlantic girls’ team, as each one of them finished with some of their best times of the year, most if not all of them setting season- and personal-best finishes on the Glenwood Lake Park course Thursday afternoon.
This, at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet, the final meet before the state qualifier next week. The Trojan girls finished fourth, and the boys team placed seventh in the team standings.
“I feel like this race went really well, and I went into it just really happy and in a good mood, we went out there and ran our own race. I really improved all season and I’m really proud of that,” said Claire Wiederstein, who finished as the No. 7 runner for Atlantic, coming in 49th overall.
Freshman Mariah Huffman, who was back in the lineup Thursday, was the third finisher for the Trojans, coming in 26th overall with a time of 21:27.98. This was one of her best finishes of the year and her highest finish among the Trojans’ top 7.
“It was just a great day to run and good competition out there, I ran really well today and I give most of the credit to my team,” she said.
Ava Rush ran a solid third the whole way, finishing in 19:27.37. She kept the Harlan duo of Lindsey Sonderman and Kaia Bieker in her sights the whole way but the Cyclone pair finished 1-2.
Claire Pellett was the other medalist for the Trojan girls, coming in seventh at 20:15.11. Both she and Rush are solidly in the mix to earn spots at the Class 3A state cross country meet, with those spots being earned at next Wednesday’s state qualifying meet at Winterset.
Belle Berg (31st), Faith Altman (36th) and Aspen Niklasen (47th) rounded out the lineup.
For the boys, the front runner amongst the Trojans appears to be Drew Engler, who came in a solid ninth with his time of 17:05.13. His strategy for running the Glenwood course was a bit different than at the Trojans’ home meet.
“This time, I decided I’m going to get out a little bit slower but get out just fast enough to get out with the pack I wanted,” said Engler. “I think I did that pretty well, and the first mile was good. I thought my second mile was the greatest and I had a really good kick at the (end), but in my personal opinion I should have kicked it a little earlier.
“The Hawkeye Ten ... it’s a cool meet but it’s not my priority right now,” he continued. “I’m first focused on (the state qualifying meet) and placing top 15, and that’s been my focus the whole season. My drive to get there is over the top.”
Zane Berg finished 34th as the second Trojan finisher. The lineup also featured Bennett Whetstone (39th), Ty Williams (41st), Mason McFadden (47th), Nathan Pobanz (53rd) and Isaac Altman (58th).
Coach Dan Vargason was happy with how his team came out and performed.
“Good weather, fast course and the kids put in a lot of time this season,” he said. “I’m happy that they did (PR) and they ran really well tonight.”
On Engler, Vargason said, “He ran a great race and one of his career-best races. I was happy to see him get all-conference to wrap up his career.”
The focus is now on the SQM, at Winterset. It’s a standard district, the coach said, with several ranked teams and individual runners. The top three teams and 15 best individuals by time earn spots at the state meet Oct. 29 at Fort Dodge.
Vargason is hoping for a strong finish to the season at the SQM.
“We’ve got to go compete. You’ve got to beat the best to be the best. We’re going to go a shorter route to see some great competition and hopefully get some people and sneak a team (to state),” he added.
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Thursday, Oct. 14, at Glenwood Lake Park, Glenwood
Boys’ results: 1. Glenwood 52, 2. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 71, 3. Carroll Kuemper Catholic 111, 4. Council Bluffs St. Albert 134, 5. Clarinda 145, 6. Shenandoah 152, 7. Atlantic 170, 8. Denison-Schleswig 182, 9. Harlan 213, 10. Red Oak 235, 11. Creston 237.
Champion: Ethan Eichhorn (LC) 15:53.33.
Atlantic: 9. Drew Engler 17:05.13, 34. Zane Berg 18:20.27, 39. Bennett Whetstone 18:36.24, 41. Tyrell Williams 18:40.53, 47. Mason McFadden 18:50.96, 53. Nathan Pobanz 19:12.19, 58. Isaac Altman 19:34.74.
Girls’ results: 1. Harlan 55, 2. Glenwood 59, 3. Clarinda 84, 4. Atlantic 103, 5. Council Bluffs St. Albert 140, 6. Creston 172, 7. Denison-Schleswig 208, 8. Carroll Kuemper Catholic 210, 9. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 221, 10. Shenandoah 239, 11. Red Oak 268.
Champion: Lindsey Sonderman (H) 18:57.15.
Atlantic: 3. Ava Rush 19:27.37; 7. Claire Pellett 20:15.11; 26. Mariah Huffman 21:27.98; 31. Belle Berg 22:14.92; 36. Faith Altman 22:20.19; 47. Aspen Niklasen 23:10.13; 49. Claire Wiederstein 23:43.88.