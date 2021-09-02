REDFIELD – Audubon senior Grace Slater has run at West Central Valley’s early season meet before.
Her expectations were modest.
“Today, my coach (Pete Dammel) wanted me to run through the meet,” she said. “We trained yesterday and did repeats, and he just wanted me to just run the meet. I wasn’t expecting to do crazy, crazy good.”
But third place was quite good, especially in a meet where there’s once again high expectations for the Wheeler senior.
With a time of 22:50, Slater’s third-place showing, along with two others in the top 10, was good enough to pace the Wheelers to fourth place with 105 points.
Slater was ranked 11th in Class 1A in the Iowa Track Coaches Association’s newest rankings.
“I’m just going to build off my first meet ... and my goal is to finish in the top 15 (at state),” she said.
Stefi Beisswenger, a freshman, came in fourth with a time of 23:04 for the Wheelers, while Hannah Thygesen was eighth, in at 23:28.
Exira-EHK came in ninth teamwise, paced by Ella Petersen’s 20th-place finish and a time of 25:34. CAM’s top placewinner was Carley Dennis, 27th at 26:32.
BOYS
The top area boys’ finisher came from Audubon, and it was senior Jackson Deist, 13th with a tie of 19:33. Ely Deist (47th) and Mason Steckler (56th) were the other finishers.
Exira-EHK’s lone runner was Treaven Hill-Borger, 53rd and with a time of 23:09.
CAM was the lone area team to have five runners, finishing eighth out of nine teams. Top finisher was Gavin Clayton, who was 22nd with a time of 20:17. Carson Carey had a 45th-place showing of 22:02.
For having just five runners available Thursday night – Quinn Grubbs and Lilly Harris were both unavailable – Exira-EHK coach Terry Weisenborn thought his team competed well. Two of the runners who competed were in their first meet.
“Ella ran about 30 seconds faster than last year ... and any progress is a feather in the cap,” said Weisenborn, who added that seniors Kate Hansen and Macy Emgarten also performed well.
CAM coach Dominic Giegerich thought his team’s times were good for the most part.
“Three of our runners (who) ran last year were close or better than their times last year. The rest we were learning where everybody was at. It gives us a good indicator of what we need to do over the next couple of weeks,” said Giegerich.
“Girls and boys ran real well for the first time out,” said Dammel. “Tonight we found out what we didn’t know – what kind of shape we’re in and how do we feel ... but all around a real nice performance.”