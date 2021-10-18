COUNCIL BLUFFS – The Atlantic girls' swimming team wrapped up the regular season with a pair of second-place finishes at the Lewis Central Invitational Saturday in Council Bluffs.
Lexi Reynolds had both the silver medals, both in her specialties, the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events. Reynolds was just a hair off winning the 500, in at 5:37.78, just 0.22 behind Sioux City Metro's Olivai Delarosa.
Reynolds was second as well in the 200, at 2:05.23.
Ava Bruckner had an eighth-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle in 28.26, and matched that place in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:02.30. Edria Brummer and Neveah Duranceau were 19th and 29th, respectively in the 50, and 20th and 22nd in the 100, respectively.
The Trojans finished sixth in the meet. The next meet is Saturday, Nov. 6, which is the state qualifying meet at a site yet to be announced.