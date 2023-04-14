CAM came away with three winners at the Eagle Relays Thursday night in Underwood.
Sam Foreman and Jack Follmann each had an individual win, and were part of the winning shuttle hurdle relay. Combining with Cale Maas and Gavin Clayton, the foursome win in 1:06.82.
Foreman won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.10 and Follmann made it a sweep of the hurdle events with a 400-meter hurdle win in 56.15. Follmann also was second in the 110-meter hurdles, coming in at 15.20.
Corbin Peach was the Cougars’ other top-four finisher, throwing the discus 126’0”.
Riverside had a win in the sprint medley relay, with AC Roller, Mason McCready, Grady Jepsen and Ayden Salais finishing in 1:38.39. The 4x400-meter relay was second in 3:36.33, while thirds were by Brody Henderson in the 3200-meter relay, Nathan Messerschmidt in the discus and the distance medley relay. Rounding out the top four were Landyn Schoenrock in the 1600-meter run and Messerschmidt in the shot put.
Audubon’s Aaron Olson’s third-place showing in the 100-meter dash was tops for the Wheelers. The 4x100-meter and shuttle hurdle relays were fourth.
Griswold got a fourth-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles. For Exira-EHK, Jonas LaCanne’s 100-meter dash and Derrek Kommes in the high jump were both second. LaCanne was third in the 400-meter hurdles. Collin Harder came in fourth in the 3200-meter run to pace AHSTW.
Riverside finished in a third-place tie with West Monona with 68 points, just two behind runner-up Woodbine, while host Underwood ran away with the title. CAM was seventh, Audubon 11th, Exira-EHK 12th, and AHSTW and Griswold in a 14th-place tie.
Council Bluffs Boys Track Invitational: Atlantic’s foursome of Caden Andersen, Alex Sonntag, Jayden Proehl and Bennett Whetstone won the 4x800-meter relay to highlight the Trojans’ Thursday evening at Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex in Council Bluffs.
Anchor leg Whetstone ground out the win, finishing just under two seconds ahead of Council Bluffs St. Albert’s anchor Parker Heisterkap to record a time of 8:38.60, part of an overall sixth-place finish with 67 points.
The shuttle hurdle relay was second at 1:04.29, with Jackson McLaren, Colton Rasmussen, Easton O’Brien and Alex Keiser finishing less than a second behind Southeast Polk.
The other top-two finish for the Trojans was Proehl in the high jump, coming in at 6’2”.
Southeast Polk was the team winner.
Lady Charger Invitational: Host ACGC finished second, Audubon third, CAM eighth and Exira-EHK ninth at a meet Thursday night at Guthrie Center.
Ava Campbell was a part of three wins: the 400-meter dash (1:08.04), 1500-meter run (5:30.47) and as part of the 4x800-meter relay with Hayden Coffman, Adalyn Benson and Katelyn Schafer (11:07.49).
Audubon’s Madi Steckler won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.66. The 4x400-meter relay took the win in 4:38.38, while the distance medley relay won in 4:48.87; Addie Hocker, Mattie Nielsen, Kade Sporrer and Stefi Beisswenger made up the lineup for both events.
CAM’s best was Nova Wheatley in the 400-meter hurdles, while Ruby VanderWal fifth-place finish in the 3000-meter run was best for Exira-EHK.