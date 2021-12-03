GRISWOLD – A very rare matinee varsity basketball doubleheader, this as an all-school activity, was a huge success.
The Tiger gym was as full as it's been in recent seasons, and the lion's share of the hometown fans were decked in blue, the school's primary color. Everyone, from kindergartners to high school seniors to the community in general, seemed to be there.
Oh, and the Tigers got a doubleheader sweep over Council Bluffs Heartland Christian.
In a reversal of a double-loss to Southwest Valley earlier in the week, the Tigers were boosted by the home crowd's support, and it resulted in a 62-26 win for the girls and a hard-fought 53-46 victory in the boys' contest.
The Tiger girls (1-1) got 17 points from McKenna Wiechman and 12 from Brenna Rossell as they were never really threatened. The Tigers took a 45-19 halftime over the Eagles lead and coasted to the win.
In the boys' contest, the Eagles were the aggressors early, taking a 25-19 halftime lead. But Kamron Brownlee was just getting warmed up, and his three-point shot midway through the third quarter gave the Tigers the lead for good.
Brownlee ended with 30 points, believed to be a career high, coming on the strength of seven three-point shots, five of those being popped after halftime.
Coach Matthew Spanaugle said his team had just 11 turnovers, which he said was about a third of what his team had against Southwest Valley in a 58-38 loss this past Monday.
Friday's doubleheader, wherenin the girls tipped at 1 p.m., was the idea of administrators, who were hoping to give student fans who might not otherwise get the chance to attend a game to watch and cheer on the Tigers. Several activities were planned during the game to involve fans.
The Tigers host Riverside in a non-conference doubleheader on Monday, Dec. 6.