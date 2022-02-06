LEON – For some, winning a sectional wrestling championship was just another day at the office.
For others, getting a milestone win was something to really celebrate, especially if it’s in a championship match.
Atlantic-CAM’s Jarrett Armstrong was just one example at Saturday’s Iowa Class 2A sectional meet at Central Decatur High School.
The 182-pounder for the Trojans indeed had a reason to yell in celebration and flex after getting a big pinfall win in his championship pinfall win over Clarinda’s Jase Wilmes. It took just 1:20 for the Trojan junior, the second seed coming in, to throw Wilmes to his back and upset the top-seeded Cardinal.
It was vindication, as Wilmes had beaten him Armstrong twice in the past two weeks, including at the John J. Harris Invitational and at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet, the latter by pinfall.
“I wanted come out and be as aggressive as possible today. I didn’t want to lose today, and today I managed to catch him in a headlock and pin him,” said Armstrong.
Armstrong was among seven sectional champions for the Trojans, who comfortably won the meet title, 263-238 over Creston.
Also winning titles were Aiden Smith (103), Ethan Follmann (126), Easton O’Brien (132), Brian South (152), Kadin Stutzman (170) and Brenden Casey (195).
Ten overall will move on for the Trojans. Moving on as runners-up are Josh Hass (113), Cruz Weaver (120) and Dante Hedrington (138), each of them first time district qualifiers.
The district meet is this coming Saturday, Feb. 12, at Glenwood.
Armstrong said he watched video footage of his previous matches against Wilmes and decided to see if he could find something to exploit.
“He was just a heavy-hand kind of guy and didn’t like shooting or going to his knees, so I took that took that to my advantage and would just club-and-shoot,” said Armstrong. “Feels good.”
Casey, the winner at 195, smiled and raised his hand to acknowledge the win. His quiet style of leadership has helped him come of age this season, and it was a 6-3 win over Creston’s Jagger Luther that extended his season. A three-point near fall in first minute of the second period gave Casey a comfortable margin.
“For sure,” he said when asked if this was one of the best days of his life. “Coach told me I was first seed and do what I do best ... confidence. I go out and put my all into every single match. I never go into a match unprepared.
“Just pushing the tempo and controlling the match, and hand-fighting and pushing the match,” he added when asked about what worked for him. “Everybody was a part. We couldn’t have done it without the whole team. Even the guys who didn’t move on, without them we wouldn’t have made it this far.”
Smith got his fourth win over Clarinda’s Kaden Whipp in less than three weeks, again by pinfall, while Follmann pinned Shenandoah’s Cole Scamman quickly into the second period.
O’Brien ground out a 10-6 win over Trey Chesnut to advance to districts for the second time in three years, after missing a year ago due to injury. He used a quick flurry of moves in the first minute of the match to score six points, the last three on a near fall, to counter Chesnut’s early takedown and establish control, then shook off two late takedowns to finish with the win.
“I didn’t get it last year so I just have to push through and get it,” said O’Brien, who was at 106 his freshman year when he qualified for state. “Cutting (to 132 from 138) just helped me out a little bit size-wise.”
South got a hard-fought 8-4 win over Creston’s Briley Hayes, taking command late in the match to come back from a 4-2 deficit, and nearly got the pin within the last five seconds of the match. Stutzman needed just 1:47 to pin Creston’s Kaden Street, before the wins by Armstrong and Casey.
Creston, as the runner-up, also advanced 10 to the district meet, five as champions, while Clarinda was the only other school with more than one district qualifier with five, including one champion. Central Decatur, hosts of their first post-season wrestling meet since 1994, and Clarke-Murray each sent their only district qualifiers at 220, with Shenandoah also advancing one.
Iowa Class 2A Sectional
Saturday, Feb. 5, at Leon
Team scores: 1. Atlantic-CAM 263 (10), 2. Creston 238 (10), 3. Clarinda 177 (5), 4. Clarke-Murray 113 (1), 5. Shenandoah 80 (1), 6. Central Decatur 66 (1).
Advancing wrestlers
106: 1. Aiden Smith (Atl), 2. Kaden Whipp (Clarinda). 113: 1. Christian Ahrens (Cre), 2. Josh Hass (Atl). 120: 1. Lincoln Keeler (Cre), 2. Cruz Weaver (Atl). 126: 1. Ethan Follmann (Atl), 2. Cole Scamman (Shen). 132: 1. Easton O’Brien (Atl), 2. Trey Chesnut (Cre). 138: 1. Austin Evans (Cre), 2. Dante Hedrington (Atl). 145: 1. Triston Barncastle (Cre), 2. Kale Downey (Clarinda). 152: 1. Brian South (Atl), 2. Briley Hayes (Cre). 160: 1. William Bolinger (Cre), 2. Karson Downey (Clarinda). 170: 1. Kadin Stutzman (Atl), 2. Kaden Street (Cre). 182: 1. Jarrett Armstrong (Atl), 2. Jase Wilmes (Clarinda). 195: 1. Brenden Casey (Atl), 2. Jagger Luther (Cre). 220: 1. Tegan Carson (CD), 2. Tyler Binning (Clarke). 285: 1. Logan Green (Clarinda), 2. Quinten Fuller (Cre).
Atlantic results
106 – Aiden Smith (44-7), 1st: Championship – Smith pinned Kaden Whipp (Clarinda) 0:38.
113 – Josh Hass (10-12), 2nd: Semifinal – Hass pinned Cassius Henry (Clarke) 3:53. Championship – Christian Ahrens (Cre) maj. dec. Hass 10-0.
120 – Cruz Weaver (29-23), 2nd: Semfinal – Weaver pinned Cord Hamilton (CD) 5:11. Championship – Lincoln Keeler (Cre) maj. dec. Weaver 16-4.
126 – Ethan Follmann (44-9), 1st: Semifinal – Follmann pinned Ethan Domina (Clarke) 1:26. Championship – Follmann pinned Cole Scamman (Shen) 2:16.
132 – Easton O’Brien (38-16), 1st: Semifinal – O’Brien pinned Jade Spengler (Shen) 1:18. Championship – O’Brien dec. Trey Chesnut (Cre) 10-6.
138 – Dante Hedrington (23-19), 2nd: Semifinal – Hedrington pinned Devin Adams (CD) 0:39. Championship – Austin Evans (Cre) dec. Hedrington 10-6.
145 – Tanner O’Brien (29-24), 3rd: Quarterfinal – O’Brien pinned Metzli Yanez (Clarke) 1:11. Semifinal – Kale Downey (Clarinda) dec. Tanner O’Brien 6-5. Third-place match: O’Brien pinned Owen Laughlin (Shen) 3:05.
152 – Brian South (28-14), 1st: Semifinal – South pinned Kacey Boyer (Clarke) 1:28. Championship – South dec. Briley Hayes (Cre) 8-4.
160 – Owen Hoover (20-20), 3rd: Semifinal – Karson Downey (Clarinda) pinned Hoover 3:41. Third-place match – Hoover pinned KJ Fry (Clarke) 1:54.
170 – Kadin Stutzman (48-3), 1st: Semifinal – Stutzman pinned Dominick Polsley (Clarinda) 0:40. Championship – Stutzman pinned Kaden Street (Cre) 1:47.
182 – Jarrett Armstrong (44-10), 1st: Semifinal – Armstrong pinned Logan Dickerson (Shen) 3:24. Championship – Armstrong pinned Jase Wilmes (Clarinda) 1:20
195 – Brenden Casey (34-20), 1st: Semifinal – Casey maj. dc. Jesse Niebauer (CD) 11-3. Championship – Casey dec. Jagger Luther (Cre) 6-3.
220 – Miles Mundorf (35-17), 4th: Quarterfinal – Mundorf pinned Bryson Hayes (Clarinda) 4:19. Championship – Tegan Carson (CD) maj. dec. Mundorf 20-7. Third-place match – Max Chapman (Cre) dec. Mundorf 5-3.
285 – Nathan Keiser (24-21), 4th: Semifinal – Quinten Fuller (Cre) pinned Keiser 3:29. Third-place match – Jairus Davis (Clarke) pinned Keiser 1:47.