ATLANTIC – Was it an inside-the-park home run?
Was it a single or a double or a triple aided by the opponent making several errors on the play?
It’s hard to know what the right way to score it. Either way, Atlantic senior Madison Huddleson never stopped running after smashing a Red Oak pitch to the right-center wall, and in the end, the throw to home was off the mark as the she easily scored and also drove home teammate Mattie Dvorak.
It was that kind of night for Atlantic as they handily beat Red Oak, 11-0 in Game 1, and then 11-0 in Game 2.
Both games were all Trojans, as they put the pressure on the Tiger defense early and often. The Tigers finished with seven errors over the two games.
Riley Wood and reliever Peyton McLaren combined for the no-hitter in Game 1, while Zoey Kirchhoff got the two-hitter in the nightcap.
It was the second one-sided win in as many nights for Atlantic (19-15, 14-4 Hawkeye Ten Conference), as they used a nine-run fourth inning to beat Treynor 15-5.
Atlantic has Hawkeye Ten Conference games left with Council Bluffs Lewis Central on Friday, and Denison-Schelswig on Monday before hosting Red Oak in the Iowa Class 3A regional opener on Wednesday.