WEST DES MOINES – Lexi Noelck led Atlantic with an 18-hole round of 94 at the West Des Moines Valley Invitational Friday at Willow Creek Golf Course.
The Trojans also saw Abby Smith (107), Abby Muller (112) and Reagan Leonard (115) in the scoring, with Nissa Molgaard also competing.
As a team, Atlantic finished 11th with a 428. Pleasant Valley won the meet by scoring a 313, four better than the host Tigers, who were runners up. Amber Henson of Marshalltown, bound for Drake this fall, was the medalist.
The Trojans were in the midst of a busy week on the links, as they hosted a four-team meet Thursday at Atlantic Golf & Country Club. Shenandoah edged Atlantic by one stroke, 206-207, to win, but the Trojans got by Red Oak which had a 211. Council Bluffs Lewis Central was a distant fourth with 255.
Abby Smith was runner-up medalist with a 48, while Muller had a 49, Noelck a 54 and Leonard 56. Molgaard rounded out the contingent with a 60.
Belle Berg was not at either meet due to competing at the National Archery in Schools Program’s national tournament.
Abby Smith and Abby Muller both had a par. Abby Muller saved her par on the eighth hole with a 10-foot putt.
“We lowered our team score from previous outing,” said coach Kathy Hobson. “I was happy with that but we’ve got to keep working. We have more potential than we are showing. The close scores tonight really stressed the importance of every shot (and) why we have to stay focused and why you need to always take your time.”