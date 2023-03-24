ATLANTIC – Sometimes the best things in life come in threes.
For the Atlantic tennis teams, the boys and girls both have three returning starters.
The boys have Clevi Johnson, Easton O’Brien and Nolan Waters as the returnees with the most varsity experience. On the girls’ side, it’s Keira Olson, Rio Johnson and Quincy Sorensen.
Sorensen and Waters are juniors, the others seniors.
A nice group of leaders for coach Mike McDermott as the tennis seasons are about to kick off for Atlantic and fellow Iowa teams.
Between the two squads, 53 athletes have reported to play tennis, with 20 on the boys side.
O’Brien and Waters, at Nos. 5 and 6 singles a year ago, respectively, each recorded five wins last year, the most of any returning letter winners. Johnson was No. 2 last year and figures to be the singles leader this year.
“All three of them improved a tremendous amount last year, but we’re going to need all three of them to improve that much again this year for us to be successful,” said McDermott, noting everyone learned a lot from state qualifier Ethan Sturm, who has graduated. “They’re doing a great job of leading our team right now.”
But, with O’Brien and Waters figuring to fill the second and third singles spots at least early on, there’s plenty of players who cut their teeth at the junior varsity level in the past, and are waiting to take their turn in the varsity spotlight this spring.
Sophomore Kinnick Juhl, along with senior Michael Hoetze, Isaac Henson and Alex Rosenbaum appear to be the top contenders for the varsity spots, along with junior Nick Bennett, and sophomores Reid Woodward, Connor Silence and Jeremy Waldman.
Doubles-wise, the lineup may begin the usual matching up of 1-2, 3-4 and 5-6 singles players, but McDermott easily sees the lineup changing depending on matchups with opponents, who works best with whom, and so forth.
On the girls’ side, Johnson (No. 5 singles a year ago) recorded four wins and Sorensen (No. 6 singles in ‘22) won three times to lead the squad.
Like the boys, it’s a solid group of leadership for the girls, given their experience. All three are expected to fill the top three spots.
“Along the same lines as the boys, we’re looking for them to provide good leadership and improve quickly,” said McDermott, “because tennis is such a short season, these early weeks are critical.”
Among newcomers, juniors Jade Harter, Genevieve McCalla and Mary McCurdy; and seniors Alex Garcia, Eleanor McCalla, Josephine Sorensen and Brooke Vandevanter appear to be the top contenders. Upperclassman-heavy, but nonetheless players who will be gaining experience at the varsity level this spring.
“Not a lot of varsity experience at the bottom half, but some of them have played three years at the junior varsity level,” said McDermott, agreeing it’s now their turn to show what they can do at the varsity level.
The Hawkeye Ten’s Shenandoah returns five of the top six on the boys’ side, and Denison-Schleswig has several returning state qualifiers. The Trojans finished mid-pack a year ago and will be looking to improve on the finish.
Like the boys, Shenandoah has the most experience back, and Council Bluffs Lewis Central was runner-up and have a bunch of underclassmen returning. McDermott noted many of the Hawkeye Ten teams have multiple returning letter winners. The Trojans finished last in the Hawkeye Ten, but there’s nowhere to go but up for this season.
“At the end of the year, our goal is always to be in the top third of the conference. As of right now, that’s what we’re trying to shoot for,” he said.
The tennis season opens the first week of April, with Carroll Kuemper on Monday, April 3 and Creston on Thursday, April 6. The boys are home against the Knights, while the girls will host the Panthers.