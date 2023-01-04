GIRLS WRESTLING
SWAT splits in triangular: The SWAT Valkyrie girls’ wrestling team registered a split Tuesday night, beating Des Moines Public Schools 42-30 but falling to Raccoon River Northwest 46-36.
Jazz Christensen and Grace Britten registered pins and were contested match winners for the Valkyries. In the dual against RRN, Britten was a winner by pin, as were Haley Armstrong, Ady Lundquist, Evy Marlin, Mia South and Rio Johnson.
Audubon falls to Carroll: Laura McCarville pinned her opponent in 5:27 for the Wheelers’ lone win in a 24-6 Carroll victory Tuesday night at Carroll.
Five wrestlers were in action for the Wheelers, including Emily Foran, Stefi Beisswenger, Jaici Carlile and Kori Sybesma.
BOYS WRESTLING
ACGC wins twice: ACGC picked up dual meet wins over East Union (49-24) and Van Meter (48-28) Tuesday night at Van Meter.
Blaise Tallman won twice on the night, including a pin in the Van Meter dual and a decision in the meet against East Union. Jackson Pfrang picked up a 20-6 major decision win in the match against the Eagles.
AHSTW gets three wins: The Vikings swept a quardrangular, getting wins over Southwest Iowa (61-11), Tri-Center (60-15) and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (46-30).
The Vikings picked up 17 pins on the night, including three by Kayden Baxter and two each by Joseph Blotzer and Tyson Osbahr. Bryan Mertz and Henry Lund also had two contested-match wins on the night.
Audubon competes at Carroll: Audubon’s Jack Stanerson had two wins on the night in a quadrangular, getting wins against Carroll Kuemper and Coon Rapids-Bayard as the Wheelers were swept by three opponents, including host Carroll (84-0), CR-B (63-18) and Carroll Kuemper Catholic (78-3).
BOYS BASKETBALL
CAM 58, Glidden-Ralston 28: The Cougars improved to 4-3 on the year going into a key non-conference match against Southwest Valley after a dominating win over Glidden-Ralston Tuesay night.
Seth Hensley had 22 points, including 12 off three-point baskets and 9-of-17 shooting, while Ryan Bower added 11 as eight Cougars found their way into the scoring column. CAM led 30-15 at halftime and kept extending the lead.
AHSTW 58, Treynor 47: Kyle Sternberg scored his 1,000th-career point as his 14 points were enough to put the Vikings ahead of the Cardinals at game’s end Tuesday night in Treynor.
A 20-5 spurt in the fourth quarter turned a 42-38 Treynor lead into an 11-point Viking victory, their eighth of the year. It was a relatively tight game until then.
Brayden Lund added 13 and Luke Sternberg 11 to support Kyle Sternberg.
Tri-Center 55, Riverside 41: The Trojans used a 15-3 run in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Bulldogs Tuesday night in Oakland.
After trailing 10-2 early, Riverside rallied back to eventually take a 15-12 lead early in the second period. The lead switched several times in the second quarer before Tri-Center used a three-point basket to lead 26-25 at halftime. Tri-Center led by two going into the fourth quarter before they finally went on their game-winning run.
Grady Jeppesen led the Bulldogs (2-6) with 23 points, while Ayden Salais added nine.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Glidden-Ralston 42, CAM 41: The Wildcats pulled off the upset on the strength of Tiela Janssen’s 18 points Tuesday night at Glidden.
Kiera Nichols had 13 points and Reese Snyder added 10 for the Cougars in a losing effort. The Wildcats raced out to a 20-6 first quarter lead and increased the advantage to 17 at halfitme before a second-half CAM rally fell short.
CAM is now 6-3 on the year.
Tri-Center 35, Riverside 32 (OT): The Trojans used an 8-0 run to start the second half and force a tie with the host Lady Dawgs. The game was controlled by Riverside in the first half before the Trojans rallied, and the game was back-and-forth from there.
Riverside held several small leads in the fourth quarter as a basket tied the game with 38 seconds left in regulation. In overtime, Taylor Kenkel’s pair of free throws established the final score.
Sophia Taylor led the Lady Dawgs (4-5) with 12 points. AHSTW hosts Tri-Center on Friday and will travel to Huxley Saturday to battle Ballard.