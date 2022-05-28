The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of May 26, 2022 for southwest Iowa:
Greenfield Lake, Adair County, one mile southwest of Greenfield: Black Crappie — Slow: Greenfield has a good year class of 8- to 10-inch black crappie. Bluegill — Fair: Cast the shoreline and move often to find spawning bluegill. Largemouth Bass — Good: Greenfield has a good largemouth bass population with a good percentage of fish more than 15-inches.
Lake Anita, Cass County, one mile south of Anita: Black Crappie — Fair: Look for spawning crappies on the sides of underwater reefs and around the jetties. Bluegill — Good: Bluegills are moving up on the reefs. Cast small jigs to find spawning bluegill. Largemouth Bass — Good: Lake Anita has a good bass population.
Meadow Lake, Adair County, six miles northeast of Greenfield: Water clarity is good causing curly-leaf pondweed to grow to the surface. This can make fishing difficult; the DNR treated the lake last week. Bluegill — Fair. Largemouth Bass — Good.
Nodaway Lake, Adair County, two miles southwest of Greenfield: Water clarity is 25 inches. Black Crappie — Fair: Crappies have moved off shore. Concentrate on deep tree piles to find post spawn crappies Bluegill — Good: Cast the shoreline moving often to find spawning bluegill. Channel Catfish — No Report: The lake has good numbers of 22-inch channel catfish. Largemouth Bass — Good: Anglers report very good bass fishing this week.
Orient Lake, Adair County, one mile southwest of Orient: Water clarity is fair. Black Crappie — Fair: Cast around the tree piles to find post spawn crappies. Bluegill — Good: Bluegills are spawning in multiple locations around the lake. Move often to find 8-inch fish.
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, eight miles southeast of Harlan: Water clarity is good. Black Crappie — Slow. Bluegill — Good: Bluegills are spawning and can be caught on the underwater reefs and the pea-gravel spawning beds in the lake. Largemouth Bass — Good: There is a high percentage of 14- to 16-inch bass in Prairie Rose.
Viking Lake, Montgomery County, four miles east of Stanton: Viking lake is 1-1/2 feet low. Access to the lake by boat and shore has improved. Black Crappie — Fair: Viking will be a good destination for crappie fishing in 2022. Bluegill — Fair: Bluegills have gained size and are in good body condition due to the drawdown. Bluegills should be spawning now. Channel Catfish — No Report: Viking has a good channel catfish population. Largemouth Bass — No Report: Viking Lake has a very good largemouth bass population and will provide quality bass fishing in 2022.
For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Green Valley Lake, Union County, 2-1/2 miles northwest of Creston: Black Crappie — Fair: Catch crappie up to 11-inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles or rocky shoreline areas. Largemouth Bass — Good: Use finesse plastics or jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles or along rocky shoreline areas to catch largemouth bass up to 20 inches.
Lake Icaria, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Docks are in at all boat ramps. Black Crappie — Fair: Catch crappie up to 10-inches with jigs fished near rocky shoreline areas. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try cut bait along wind-blown shorelines to catch channel catfish of all sizes. Walleye — Fair: Use crankbaits along main lake points to catch walleye of all sizes.
Three Mile Lake, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Courtesy docks are in place at the main ramp. Black Crappie — Slow: Catch crappie up to 11-inches with jigs tipped with live bait fished near rocky shoreline areas. Walleye — Fair: Use jigs or crankbaits along weedlines or the roadbed to catch walleye of all sizes.
Twelve Mile Lake, Union County, four miles east of Creston: The dock is in at the main ramp. Black Crappie — Good: Catch crappie up to 11-inches with jigs or live bait fished near cedar tree brush piles or rocky shoreline areas. Bluegill — Good: Try nightcrawlers fished under a bobber in shallow bays and rocky shoreline areas to catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches.
Water temperature is in the upper 60s to low 70s at most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.