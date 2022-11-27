ATLANTIC – When you’ve been coaching a time-proven, winning program for going on 20 years, you know what to expect.
Ask Tim Duff, the longtime coach for Atlantic’s boys’ wrestling team, and it’ll be a few core factors that lead to success, time and again.
“It still comes down to what you can control,” said Duff, who begins his 18th year as head man at Atlantic. “You come in and work hard and we’re big on goal setting with our kids and hopefully the mental aspect of wrestling, believing in yourself and wrestling with the attitude that every time you step out there you’re wrestling hard.
“As a culture, we’re a family atmosphere,” he continued. “We want our kids to support each other and wrestle hard for each other and understand that part and the bigger picture of the kids who have come before them, we represent every kid who has worn the uniform before them.”
It’s that expectation of success, that attitude, that tradition that has led to multiple successes since first leading the program for the 2005-2006 season, and five years before that at Nodaway Valley.
Over the previous 17 years for Atlantic – and for much of that time, Atlantic-CAM – the Trojan wrestling program has produced impressive numbers: 73 state qualifiers, 37 state place winners and three individual state champions. As a team, the Trojans have qualified for the state dual team meet five times, including a year ago when they placed sixth.
The Trojans have won the Hawkeye Conference dual title and/or conference tournament championship five out of the last six years.
This winter, with CAM having its own program – and about 10 wrestlers out, according to early reports – Duff and his staff have 25 wrestlers competing in Trojan black and gold.
Three of the Trojans’ state qualifiers are back: sophomore Aiden Smith (106), and seniors Easton O’Brien (132) and Brenden Casey (195). Smith is coming off a sixth-place finish at 106 pounds last year, while O’Brien will be looking for his third state meet this winter. Casey qualified for the first time last year. (Brian South, a fourth underclassman who competed for Atlantic a year ago, is a CAM student and will be among the Cougars taking the mat there this winter.)
“Easton qualified for state as a freshman and is a two-time state qualifier now. He was a lot smaller as a freshman so he’s really grown up and at the end of last season he really came on and was wrestling well. He’s got big goals at the end of the season and ... pushing to get on the podium.”
Casey, a qualifier at 195 last year, also came on strong toward the end of January and was a key factor in several important victories, including the regional dual over Creston.
“When you look at that senior class ... they’re (O’Brien and Casey) are going to be the nucleus and the leaders of the team and we’re going to need some good senior stories. When we have good seasons, we have seniors ... who have put in the time and been consistent. If you’ve wrestled for us for four years, hopefully you’re good enough to qualify for the state tournament and earn a medal.”
THE LINEUP
Best-of-three challenge matches are coming up, so everyone is fighting for a spot in the varsity lineup. With the first meets coming up later this week, here’s an idea of what to expect:
106-113: Smith, simply based on his state performance, has the front seat here at either weight. Both he and junior Taye Jordan competed at the Fargo National meet over the summer and competed well, and Jordan will probably get one of the other spots. Also in the mix is Braxton Hass, a freshman.
113-120: It could be either one of the Hass boys, either Braxton or junior Josh, who competes at one of these two weights.
126: Seniors Jayden Cox and Dominic Mullins were first year competitors a year ago. Mullins moved in from Stuart (West Central Valley) during the season.
138: Jarrett Hansen has the inside track here, but could also fit in at 132. He wrestled varsity until the holidays a year ago before a shift in the lineup, but he continued to work hard.
145: Easton O’Brien could start the year here and will be seeking to use his experience to earn a third state tournament appearance.
152-160: Several competitors could see action here, including sophomore Tyson O’Brien, Tanner O’Brien, Dante Hedrington and Brent Masker. All were football players, and Hedrington has gained size and will, along with the others, will be seeking their first state tournament appearance.
170-182: Jarrett Armstrong had to compete at 182 a year ago due to state champion Kadin Stutzman making this his weight, but Armstrong competed well and gained valuable experience that should serve him well at either weight.
182-195: Brenden Casey could be wrestling more his natural weight this winter but either way his state tournament experience could serve him well again.
195-220-285: Nathan Keiser, Miles Mundorf, Cohen Bruce and David Retallic will be the frontrunners here. Evan Sorensen will probably get the nod at 285.
“If we can get everyone to a weight where they can be competitive and successful, I think we can have a nice, solid lineup,” said Duff.
THE SEASON
A meet-the-team night is Monday at the high school. The first competition is a double dual at Adel with ADM and Earlham on Thursday, Dec. 1, and the John J. Fitch Invitational at Humboldt on Friday, Dec. 2, will round out a busy first week.
Duff expects Glenwood, Clarinda and Creston to have the top teams, while Harlan and Red Oak also bring back tough kids. Don’t count out any of the others, including Shenandoah, Carroll Kuemper Catholic, Council Bluffs Lewis Central and even Council Bluffs St. Albert and Denison-Schleswig.
“Every night out you’re going to see good kids and solid lineups,” said Duff. “We’re just focused on getting better and worrying about us. If we do the right things we need to do ... we’re just focused on getting better every day.”
This past spring, the Iowa High School Athletic Association approved multiple changes to the post-season schedule. As such, the state dual team meet is Saturday, Feb. 4, at XStream Arena, Coralville. Regional team duals are earlier in the week.
There is just the district meet this year for all three classes (1A, 2A and 3A), with the Trojans assigned to a Class 2A district meet at Glenwood. The district meet is 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, with the top two place winners in each class qualifying for state.
The traditional individual state tournament, with 24 competitors in each weight class, is Wednesday through Saturday, Feb. 15-18, at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines.