CARROLL – Lexi Reynolds continues to lead the Atlantic girls’ swimming team, coming away with a pair of second-place finishes at the Carroll Triangular Tuesday night.
She was a split second behind Spencer’s Brooklyn Ferguson in the 200-yard freestyle, coming in at 2:06.41, but in a photo finish beat Carroll’s Emma Meyers in what was an exciting race down the stretch. Reynolds led Ferguson early before her opponent caught up in the third leg.
Reynolds was also second in the 500-yard freestyle, with a time of 5:45.55.
The Trojans also got a third-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay to round out the night’s highlights.
Carroll swept the dual in a battle of Tigers, with Spencer winning the dual against Atlantic.
The Trojans return to the pool Monday, Oct. 4, when they host Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA.
Carroll Triangular
Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Carroll Recreation Center
Scores: Carroll 54, Spencer 40; Spencer 70, Atlantic 21; Carroll 74, Atlantic 17.
Atlantic results
200 freestyle: 2. Lexi Reynolds 2:06.41, 5. Paige Daly 2:26.05. 50 freestyle: 4. Ava Bruckner 27.77, 6. Edria Brummer 33.21. 100 freestyle: 2. Bruckner 1:01.65, 6. Kaedance Daly 1:07.30. 500 freestyle: 2. Reynolds 5:45.55. 200 freestyle relay: 5. Atlantic (Bruckner, K. Daly, P. Daly, Reynolds) 1:58.92. 100 backstroke: 5. Daly 1:20.34. 100 breaststroke: 5. K. Daly 1:26.51, 6. Brummer 1:35.78. 400 freestyle relay: 3. Atlantic (Bruckner, K. Daly, P. Daly, Reynolds) 4:27.02.
Junior varsity
50 freestyle: 10. Neveaeh Duranceau 34.99, 12. Maria Petesen 37.95. 100 freestyle: 3. Duranceau 1:16.74.