ATLANTIC – Tuesday morning, the Atlantic cross country team beat the heat – literally – by conducting their annual time trials in the dawning hours of the day at Nishna Hills Golf Course.
That helped set the lineup for the early season meets for the Trojans.
There wasn’t immediate word who finished where, but this much is for sure: There’s a lot of experience returning for the Trojans this fall, and it could be a big year on the courses spanning central and southwestern Iowa.
Coach Dan Vargason said more than 50 athletes, incluidng 16 seniors reported out for the early practices. The boys have averaged in the 25-30 athlete range the last few years, while the girls have 25 athletes out. The girls had seen decreasing participation the past few years, with only about a dozen healthy runners at a few points last year.
“We’re happy with the numbers, and we’ve got a lot of new faces,” said Vargason. “Some kids have switched sports and some are just trying it, and some of the incoming freshmen. It’s a good strong number.”
The Trojan girls were ranked 14th in the Iowa Track Coaches Association’s pre-season poll, released last week, with two returning state qualifiers on a team that just missed qualifying everyone for state.
Atlantic senior Claire Pellett, who opens the season ranked ninth in the IATC’s Class 3A girls’ rankings, returns to pace the Trojan girls. She placed 15th as an individual at the state meet in Fort Dodge last fall.
In her second state trip, Pellett turned in a time of 19:39.56, with a first mile of 5:56.88. It was an improvement over her state race as a sophomore in 2021, where she was 87th.
She’s joined by fellow senior and state qualifier Belle Berg, who finished 85th at the state meet with a time of 21:07, including a first mile of 6:19.04.
Six returning letterwinners were expected back in this experienced lineup. Besides Pellett and Berg, there’s senior Faith Altman, juniors Hailey and Mariah Huffman and sophomore Katrina Williams. They were the ones who competed at a vast majority of last year’s Hawkeye Ten Conference and the state qualifying meets.
“Belle and Claire coming off big seasons, and Claire earning all-state, and Belle getting into state and experiencing that, that helps push the team,” said Vargason. “It’s a lot more fun when you can push the team. We’re going to rely on that leadership and experience they had from last year, and use that. With Faith, she’s been in the program four years as well, and she’s a positive kid and always come on strong during the season. When it gets cooler, she really heats up, and we’re excited to have those three in the program.”
On the boys’ side, all seven of the runners competing at last year’s state qualifier and Hawkeye Ten meets were juniors or younger.
Headliner is state qualifier Devon Fields, a junior who finished 103rd on the state course at 18:03.94, including a first mile of 5:24.31.
Joining Fields – and also running a majority of the other state meets are seniors Mason McFadden, Alex Sonntag, Bennett Whetstone and Tyrell Williams, and juniors Luke Irlmeier and Christian Thompson. That lineup finished seventh at last year’s state qualifier at Glenwood, but there’s talent and experience that should allow the Trojans to make a considerable jump up at both the Hawkeye Ten and SQM meets.
Senior Braden Spurr was also in a number of varsity races a year ago, and senior Rickie Fields has been challenging for a varsity spot as well.
“Last year Alex (Sonntag) was our No. 1 runner until Devon got him at the end, but Alex has been leading the pack so far this summer,” said Vargason, who also noted freshman Vincent Meisinger, who came over from football.
Getting the newcomers used to the sport of cross country will be a key.
“People don’t always understand ... you don’t go out and just run. There’s strategy. You don’t go out too fast and you’ve got to learn to run hills,” Vargason said. “They’re going to get faster as they understand how to race in cross country. There’s still a lot of people who can break out ... and the gaps aren’t that big. There’s going to be some changes in placing ... .”
Glenwood is coming up this Saturday, but there’s a plethora of big meets upcoming. That includes Clarinda on Tuesday, Sept. 5, plus Dallas Center-Grimes, Southeast Polk, Panorama, Ballard, Harlan and Newton among the big meets. The big Trojan Invitational is Thursday, Oct. 5, at Nishna Hills Golf Course.
The Hawkeye Ten Conference meet, this year at Carroll’s city golf course (with Kuemper Catholic as host), could be really a strong meet, with three teams ranked for the boys: Council Bluffs Lewis Central (Class 3A No. 5), Glenwood (Class 3A No. 8), Clarinda (Class 2A No. 11) and Council Bluffs St. Albert (Class 1A No. 6). For the girls, the Trojans are joined by No. 7 Glenwood and No. 13 Harlan in Class 3A, and No. 13 Clarinda in Class 2A.
Lewis Central’s Ethan Eichhorn opens the season as the man to beat in Class 3A boys, while Glenwood’s Bryant Keller is ranked fifth. Clarinda, Council Bluffs St. Albert and Denison-Schleswig also had ranked runners on the boys’ side. For the girls, Harlan’s Lindsey Sonderman is ranked second in Class 3A, the only Class 3A runner ahead of Pellett. Clarinda, Denison-Schleswig and Glenwood also had ranked girls by the IATC.
“We want to be in the mix,” said Vargason. “We know Glenwood is the favorite on both sides, and they return a lot on both sides. Lewis Central boys are good, and Kuemper boys have a lot back. Our goal is to get ourselves fighting for the top three on both sides, because Glenwood and Harlan girls are consistent and we want to run with them, but Clarinda girls have been coming up strong.
“We have a heck of a conference this year. We’re excited.”