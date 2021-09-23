AUDUBON – Last week, Iowa’s Class 4A teams took the spotlight insofar as big games statewide, with a pair of games between top-5 battles.
This week, it’s eight-man’s turn, and the spotlight is on southwestern Iowa.
CAM and Audubon.
Audubon and CAM.
Either way you put it, it’s a showdown that has been shaping up for the past season, between the Associated Press’ top-ranked Cougars and third-ranked Wheelers.
The clash of the unbeatens is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Chis Jones Field in Audubon, eight-man District 10 ... and heck, the entire state ... bragging rights on the line.
Both unbeaten at 4-0 and neither one yet to have played a close game – each have had at least one mildly challenging contest – this is the one that has a pair of teams capable of explosive offenses and stout defense.
That was the case last week for both teams – CAM a 78-7 winner over East Mills, Audubon a 56-7 victor over next-door neighbor Exira-EHK.
As noted, this is a battle of explosive offenses and stout defenses. The Wheelers, for instance, have averaged 56.8 points per game while giving up 8.9; it’s a 63.5-11.8 per-game offense-to-defense margin for the Cougars.
There’s two big names that all eyes will be on, but both teams do have support to help out if needed.
Lane Spieker has been the do-it-all guy for the Cougars. With 1,169 total yards, he’s the first player this year to surpass the 1,000-yard rushing mark this season in any class.
But Spieker has a few that can help out. While the senior standout has the lion’s share of the rushing yards – nobody else has more than 80 – Colby Rich has received for 240 yards and three touchdown this season, while teammates Joe Kauffman and Jack Follmann each have two touchdowns.
Kauffman has been the quarterback of the defense with 32.5 total taclkes, including five for losses, an has an interception. Cade Ticknor has four quarterback sacks. The Cougars have forced 13 interceptions, with Austin Williams picking up three, including two picks.
Audubon’s offense is more efficient than it is explosive, but every bit as capable of going big when needed, as the Wheelers have proven in big games.
Quarterback Gavin Smith has 956 all-purpose yars and has accounted for 22 of his team’s 29 touchdowns, including 16 on the ground off 654 yards rushing. The Wheelers might have an advantage with a second running option in Carter Andreasen (305 yards, 4 TDs).
Matthew Beisswenger has been the top receiver for the Wheelers, with 160 yards and three receptions for touchdowns.
Like CAM, it’s been several Audubon players with one turnover recovery each, as Smith is the only one with more than one – he’s got two of his team’s six interceptions; the team has four fumble recoveries total. Joey Schramm is the top area leader in sacks with 5.5 among his 10 total for losses; Andreasen is the leading tackler with 21.5 total tackles, including three for loss.
Beisswenger is also strong with the kicking game, tallying 27 touchbacks on 31 kickoffs, which has aided his team’s defense insofar as field position. Special teams have been special, with the Wheelers recording a touchdown each off a kick return and a punt return.
Rich has a strong punting leg. Despite just needing to punt four times all season, the Cougars have gotten 40.3 yards per punt on average from their senior standout, one of many multi-sport standouts from the school in Anita. The Cougars prefer to convert on two-point conversions, recording 21 on the year.