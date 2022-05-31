INDIANAPOLIS — The field of 64 teams competing for the 2022 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship was announced today by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee.
The national top 16 seeds are Tennessee (53-7), Stanford (41-14), Oregon State (44-15), Virginia Tech (41-12), Texas A&M (37-18), Miami (Florida) (39-18), Oklahoma State (39-20), East Carolina (42-18), Texas (42-19), North Carolina (38-19), Southern Mississippi (43-16), Louisville (38-18-1) Florida (39-22), Auburn (37-19), Maryland (45-12), Georgia Southern (40-18).
The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and Southeastern Conference (SEC) leads the way with nine teams selected from each conference. The Big 12 Conference and Pac-12 Conference have five participants each and the Sun Belt Conference has four teams in the field. The ASUN, Big Ten, Conference USA, Missouri Valley, West Coast and Western Athletic all have two teams in the field.
Coppin State and Hofstra are making their first appearance in the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship, while Air Force is making its first appearance since 1969.
Florida State has the longest consecutive streak with its 44th straight appearance. Other notable consecutive streaks include Vanderbilt (16) and Florida (14).
Selection of the eight super regional hosts will be announced on www.NCAA.com/mcws, Tuesday, June 7 by 10 a.m. (ET). The Men’s College World Series begins play Friday, June 17, at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.
Other selection information
FIELD BY CONFERENCE (31)
Atlantic Coast (9): Florida St., Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami (FL), North Carolina, Notre Dame, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
Southeastern (9): Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt
Pac-12 (5): Arizona, Oregon, Oregon St., Stanford, UCLA
Big 12 (5): Oklahoma, Oklahoma St., TCU, Texas, Texas Tech
Sun Belt (4): Coastal Carolina, Ga. Southern, Louisiana, Texas St.
ASUN (2): Kennesaw St., Liberty
Big Ten (2): Maryland, Michigan
Conference USA (2): Louisiana Tech, Southern Miss.
Missouri Valley (2): DBU, Missouri St.
West Coast (2): Gonzaga, San Diego
Western Athletic (2): Grand Canyon, New Mexico St.
America East (1): Binghamton
American (1): East Carolina
Atlantic-10 (1): VCU
Big East (1): UConn
Big South (1): Campbell
Big West (1): UC Santa Barbara
Colonial (1): Hofstra
Horizon (1): Wright St.
Ivy (1): Columbia
Metro Atlantic (1): Rider
Mid-American (1): Central Michigan
Mid-Eastern (1): Coppin St.
Mountain West (1): Air Force
Northeast (1): LIU
Ohio Valley (1): Southeast Mo. St.
Patriot (1): Army West Point
Southern (1): UNC Greensboro
Southland (1): Southeastern La.
SWAC (1): Alabama St.
Summit (1): Oral Roberts
2022 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Games
Friday, June 3, 2022 (all times Eastern)
Knoxville Regional hosted by Tennessee
#2 Georgia Tech (34-22) vs. #3 Campbell (40-17), 12 p.m., ESPN+
#1 Tennessee (53-7) vs. #4 Alabama St (34-23), 6 p.m., SECN
Stanford Regional hosted by Stanford
#1 Stanford (41-14) vs. #4 Binghamton (22-28), 4 p.m., ESPN+
#2 Texas St. (45-12) vs. #3 UC Santa Barbara (43-12), 9 p.m., ESPN+
Corvallis Regional hosted by Oregon State
#2 Vanderbilt (36-21) vs. #3 San Diego (36-18), 4 p.m., ESPNU
#1 Oregon St. (44-15) vs. #4 New Mexico St. (24-32), 10 p.m., ESPNU
Blacksburg Regional hosted by Virginia Tech
#2 Gonzaga (36-17) vs. #3 Columbia (30-16), 1 p.m., ESPN+
#1 Virginia Tech (41-12) vs. #4 Wright St. (30-25), 7 p.m., ACCN
College Station Regional hosted by Texas A&M
#1 Texas A&M (37-18) vs. #4 Oral Roberts (38-18), 2 p.m., ESPN+
#2 TCU (36-20) vs. #3 Louisiana (36-21), 8 p.m., ESPN+
Coral Gables Regional hosted by Miami (Florida)
#1 Miami (FL) (39-18) vs. #4 Canisius (29-23), 12 p.m., ESPN+
#2 Arizona (37-23) vs. #3 Ole Miss (32-22), 7 p.m., ESPNU
Stillwater Regional hosted by Oklahoma St.
#2 Arkansas (38-18) vs. #3 Grand Canyon (41-19), 1 p.m., SECN
#1 Oklahoma St. (39-20) vs. #4 Missouri St. (30-27), 7 p.m., ESPN+
Greenville Regional hosted by East Carolina
#1 East Carolina (42-18) vs. #4 Coppin St. (24-28), 1 p.m., ESPN+
#2 Virginia (38-17) vs. #3 Coastal Carolina (36-18-1), 6 p.m., ESPN+
Austin Regional hosted by Texas
#1 Texas (42-19) vs. #4 Air Force (30-27), 2 p.m., LHN
#2 Louisiana Tech (42-19) vs. #3 DBU (34-22-1), 7:30 p.m., ESPN+
Chapel Hill Regional hosted by North Carolina
#1 North Carolina (38-19) vs. #4 Hofstra (30-21), 2 p.m., ESPN+
#2 Georgia (35-21) vs. #3 VCU (40-18), 7 p.m., ESPN+
Hattiesburg Regional hosted by Southern Mississippi
#1 Southern Miss. (43-16) vs. #4 Army West Point (31-23), 2 p.m., ESPN+
#2 LSU (38-20) vs. #3 Kennesaw St. (35-26), 7 p.m., ESPN+
Louisville Regional hosted by Louisville
#1 Louisville (38-18-1) vs. #4 Southeast Mo. St. (37-20), 2 p.m., ESPN+
#2 Oregon (35-23) vs. #3 Michigan (32-26), 7 p.m., ESPN+
Gainesville Regional hosted by Florida
#2 Oklahoma (37-20) vs. #3 Liberty (37-21), 1 p.m., ESPN+
#1 Florida (39-22) vs. #4 Central Mich. (42-17), 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
Auburn Regional hosted by Auburn
#2 UCLA (38-22) vs. #3 Florida St. (33-23), 12 p.m., ESPN2
#1 Auburn (37-19) vs. #4 Southeastern La. (30-29), 7 p.m., ESPN+
College Park Regional hosted by Maryland
#2 Wake Forest (40-17-1) vs. #3 UConn (46-13), 1 p.m., ESPNU
#1 Maryland (45-12) vs. #4 LIU (37-19), 7 p.m., ESPN+
Statesboro Regional hosted by Ga. Southern
#2 Notre Dame (35-14) vs. #3 Texas Tech (37-20), 2 p.m., ACCN
#1 Ga. Southern (40-18) vs. #4 UNC Greensboro (34-28), 7 p.m., ESPN+