As RAGBRAI rolls across Iowa next week, several state parks along the route are anticipating heavy traffic that could limit park access and cause delays.
The Iowa Department Of Natural Resources encourages park visitors to use caution and stay alert for bikers. Parks affected include:
Black Hawk State Park, Lake View:
- on Monday, July 24, riders passing through the town of Lake View on Perkins Avenue may limit access to the park.
Big Creek State Park, Polk City:
- on Wednesday July 26, riders will use NW Madrid Drive on the west side of the park. Access to the park is expected to be severely limited at the west and south entrances. Visitors should plan to use the northeast entrance at NW 142nd Avenue and expect delays. Inland Cat Shelter and the boat ramps at 100th Street, West and Williams Drive are expected to be inaccessible in the morning and early afternoon.
Rock Creek State Park, Kellogg:
- on Thursday July 27, riders will use Hwy F27 on the north side of the park. Access will be severely limited at the main entrances. Campers should expect delays and difficulty entering the park in the morning and early afternoon.
Fairport State Recreation Area, Muscatine:
- on Saturday, July 29, riders will use Hwy 22, which is the main road to the recreation area. Access will be severely limited during the day as riders pass by.
Wildcat Den State Park, Muscatine:
- on Saturday, July 29, the route on Hwy 22 will take riders about a mile south of the entrance to Wildcat Den State Park, which could see increased traffic on that day.
RAGBRAI maps with GPS can be found at https://ridewithgps.com/events/225430-ragbrai-50