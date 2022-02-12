The Iowa Class 3A girls’ regional basketball tournament opens up tonight, and for Atlantic it will be a third meeting with a familiar foe.
The Trojans will meet Shenandoah, this time with post-season advancement on the line. It will be a chance to get a third victory over the Fillies this season, after the Trojans won by nearly identical scores in two previous meetings, 47-37 and 49-37.
Atlantic has been led by freshman Paytn Harter and a pair of juniors, Jada Jensen and Aubrey Guyer. The three have combined for a majority of the team’s offense, at a combined 33 of the team’s 42.9 points-per-game average.
Harter has a team-high 167 rebounds, with Guyer next at 98. The top assists and steals leader is Jensen, with 73 and 72, respectively, while Guyer has a team-best 12 blocks.
According to Varsity Bound Iowa, the Trojans shoot 40.4% from the field and are 52.4% from the free throw line.
Shenandoah has been around the .500 mark the past two seasons, coming off an 11-11 season a year ago. Ava Wolf is statistically the team’s top player with 9.2 ppg and 9.8 rebounds per game, respectively. Lynnae Green has 6.0 ppg and 6.2 rebounds per game and is a tough second threat. Brooklen Black has 2.3 assists per contest.
The Fillies shoot 34.6% from the field, but have a slight edge in three-point shooting with 24.8% compared to just under 22% for the Trojans. Shenandoah is just 44.5% from the free-throw line.
Today’s winner moves on to play either Sioux City Heelan or Greene County in a regional semifinal Wednesday, Feb. 16. If the Crusaders win, the game will be at Sioux City, although the site could change if the Rams pull off a big upset.
On the other half of the bracket, Des Moines Christian, Red Oak, Harlan and Clarinda await. The regional final is Saturday, Feb. 19, at a site to be announced.