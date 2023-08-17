AtlanticFest Run-01.jpg

Brian Rathjen/NT Sports Editor

A runner completes the AtlanticFest 5K run Saturday, Aug. 12, in downtown Atlantic.

 Brian Rathjen/NT Sports Editor

Results from the AtlanticFest 5K race from Saturday, Aug. 12 are as follows:

Women

12-14 Results

1 Myers, Madelyn W Unattached 31:25.14

2 Kinzie, Cadence W Unattached 34:36.09

15-18 Results

1 Berg, Belle W Unattached 24:21.59

2 Egbert, Hailey W Unattached 24:26.46

3 Williams, Katrina W Unattached 24:47.73

4 Nicholas, Avery W Unattached 25:14.15

5 Brummer, Elynor W Unattached 27:04.34

6 Sorensen, Quincy W Unattached 29:49.94

7 White, Haley W Unattached 30:54.41

8 Comer, Claire W Unattached 31:25.37

9 Olson, Keira W Unattached 38:36.23

10 McEntaffer, Jocey W Unattached 44:27.07

19-25 Results

1 Niklasen, Aspen W Unattached 36:04.48

26-30 Results

1 Whittenbaugh, Bailey W Unattached 25:53.99

31-35 Results

1 Mosier, Ashley W Unattached 22:11.80

2 Gelner, Michelle W Unattached 28:45.61

36-40 Results

1 Brinker, Christin W Unattached 28:47.97

2 Caudle, Amber W Unattached 33:56.48

3 Hatley, Jillian W Unattached 34:46.77

41-45 Results

1 O’Donnell, Leah W Unattached 27:11.96

2 Sears, Ruth W Unattached 34:59.42

51-59 Results

1 Williams, Angie W Unattached 22:25.40

2 McCall, Darla W Unattached 30:16.31

3 Welter, Shelley W Unattached 31:23.34

60-older Results

1 Berryhill, Allison W Unattached 34:24.05

Men

8-11 Results

1 Hatley, Zander M Unattached 26:58.39

15-18 Results

1 Shelton, Ian M Unattached 18:06.03

2 Hendersen, Brock M Unattached 27:27.10

3 Bragg, Joseph M Unattached 18:47.87

4 Cook, Xander M Unattached 22:07.30

5 Williams, Tyrell M Unattached 24:47.49

6 Fields, Rickie M Unattached 24:47.58

7 Sonntag, Alex M Unattached 24:47.62

8 Irlmeier, Luke M Unattached 24:47.73

9 Thompson, Christian M Unattached 24:47.75

10 Spurr, Braden M Unattached 24:47.81

11 McFadden, Mason M Unattached 27:30.21

12 Houser, Tye M Unattached 29:00.34

13 Fields, Devon M Unattached 29:01.31

14 Whetstone, Bennett M Unattached 29:02.11

15 Johnson, Korbin M Unattached 30:44.04

19-25 Results

1 Petersen, Jalen M Unattached 15:58.89

2 Engler, Drew M Unattached 16:33.99

3 Berg, Zane M Unattached 21:57.50

4 Sampson, Alex M Unattached 27:04.23

5 Somers, Lex M Unattached 28:18.55

6 Petersen, CJ M Unattached 33:08.58

26-30 Results

1. Wimmer, Nicholas M Unattached 30:46.95

31-35 Results – Men 5000 Run

1 Templeman, Justen M Unattached 22:02.83

2 Stein, Michael M Unattached 22:31.43

3 Brown, James M Unattached 25:51.07

4 Vargason, Dan M Unattached 26:43.41

5 Baier, Brandon M Unattached 27:20.31

6 Brinker, Adam M Unattached 28:46.05

7 Gelner, Dustin M Unattached 31:55.77

36-40 Results

1 Sullivan, Josh M Unattached 21:32.77

2 Egbert, Jim M Unattached 24:56.93

51-59 Results

1 Wede, Scott M Unattached 22:11.17

2 Iekel, Paul M Unattached 30:55.40

60-Older Results

1 Jones, Mark M Unattached 23:03.62

