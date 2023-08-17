Results from the AtlanticFest 5K race from Saturday, Aug. 12 are as follows:
Women
12-14 Results
1 Myers, Madelyn W Unattached 31:25.14
2 Kinzie, Cadence W Unattached 34:36.09
15-18 Results
1 Berg, Belle W Unattached 24:21.59
2 Egbert, Hailey W Unattached 24:26.46
3 Williams, Katrina W Unattached 24:47.73
4 Nicholas, Avery W Unattached 25:14.15
5 Brummer, Elynor W Unattached 27:04.34
6 Sorensen, Quincy W Unattached 29:49.94
7 White, Haley W Unattached 30:54.41
8 Comer, Claire W Unattached 31:25.37
9 Olson, Keira W Unattached 38:36.23
10 McEntaffer, Jocey W Unattached 44:27.07
19-25 Results
1 Niklasen, Aspen W Unattached 36:04.48
26-30 Results
1 Whittenbaugh, Bailey W Unattached 25:53.99
31-35 Results
1 Mosier, Ashley W Unattached 22:11.80
2 Gelner, Michelle W Unattached 28:45.61
36-40 Results
1 Brinker, Christin W Unattached 28:47.97
2 Caudle, Amber W Unattached 33:56.48
3 Hatley, Jillian W Unattached 34:46.77
41-45 Results
1 O’Donnell, Leah W Unattached 27:11.96
2 Sears, Ruth W Unattached 34:59.42
51-59 Results
1 Williams, Angie W Unattached 22:25.40
2 McCall, Darla W Unattached 30:16.31
3 Welter, Shelley W Unattached 31:23.34
60-older Results
1 Berryhill, Allison W Unattached 34:24.05
Men
8-11 Results
1 Hatley, Zander M Unattached 26:58.39
15-18 Results
1 Shelton, Ian M Unattached 18:06.03
2 Hendersen, Brock M Unattached 27:27.10
3 Bragg, Joseph M Unattached 18:47.87
4 Cook, Xander M Unattached 22:07.30
5 Williams, Tyrell M Unattached 24:47.49
6 Fields, Rickie M Unattached 24:47.58
7 Sonntag, Alex M Unattached 24:47.62
8 Irlmeier, Luke M Unattached 24:47.73
9 Thompson, Christian M Unattached 24:47.75
10 Spurr, Braden M Unattached 24:47.81
11 McFadden, Mason M Unattached 27:30.21
12 Houser, Tye M Unattached 29:00.34
13 Fields, Devon M Unattached 29:01.31
14 Whetstone, Bennett M Unattached 29:02.11
15 Johnson, Korbin M Unattached 30:44.04
19-25 Results
1 Petersen, Jalen M Unattached 15:58.89
2 Engler, Drew M Unattached 16:33.99
3 Berg, Zane M Unattached 21:57.50
4 Sampson, Alex M Unattached 27:04.23
5 Somers, Lex M Unattached 28:18.55
6 Petersen, CJ M Unattached 33:08.58
26-30 Results
1. Wimmer, Nicholas M Unattached 30:46.95
31-35 Results – Men 5000 Run
1 Templeman, Justen M Unattached 22:02.83
2 Stein, Michael M Unattached 22:31.43
3 Brown, James M Unattached 25:51.07
4 Vargason, Dan M Unattached 26:43.41
5 Baier, Brandon M Unattached 27:20.31
6 Brinker, Adam M Unattached 28:46.05
7 Gelner, Dustin M Unattached 31:55.77
36-40 Results
1 Sullivan, Josh M Unattached 21:32.77
2 Egbert, Jim M Unattached 24:56.93
51-59 Results
1 Wede, Scott M Unattached 22:11.17
2 Iekel, Paul M Unattached 30:55.40
60-Older Results
1 Jones, Mark M Unattached 23:03.62