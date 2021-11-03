The stakes keep getting bigger and better, and so is it with each game's prestige.
This time, it's the quarterfinals, and the prize is the biggest of all: the chance to play on Iowa's grandest football stage, the turf of the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Three area teams will vie for that opportunity this week, tonight and Friday.
In eight-man, CAM, the top-ranked team all year and unbeaten in 10 games, hosts Newell-Fonda, the 10th-ranked team in the state. Sixth-ranked Audubon, meanwhile, will load the buses as they travel to the southeast Iowa community of Wayland (near Mount Pleasant) to take on No. 5 WACO.
Friday night, the 11-man teams around the state take their turn. For ACGC, in Class 1A, the eighth-ranked Chargers will look to derail top-ranked and defending state champion Van Meter on the Bulldogs' home field. A win puts the Chargers in the semifinals for the first time in school history.
All games are 7 p.m.
Eight-man semifinals are Wednesday, Nov. 10; the Class 1A semifinals are Friday, Nov. 12.
And with that, here's a brief preview of each game:
EIGHT-MAN
Newell-Fonda (9-1) at CAM (10-0): The Mustangs have reached the post-season 11 of the past 12 years, excepting for 2019; CAM, seeking its first trip to the semifinals, is a quarterfinalist each of the past three years. These two teams have never met; the Mustangs beat previously undefeated Lenox 39-14 in the round of 16.
A well-coached squad, the Mustangs do run the ball more than they pass, but they're equally as lethal and effective doing both: 2,667 yards rushing vs. 1,501 yards passing. Quarterback Mason Dicks, a junior, is very accurate on the throw, with all of his team's yards on 94-of-132 passing for 71.2% completion rate and 20 touchdowns vs. just three interceptions. His top target is Trey Jungers, who has 55 catches for 842 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Rushing, Dicks is strong with 1,340 yards and 25 touchdowns, including a long of 78 yards. But look out for fullback Wyatt Kreft, who's picked up 78 carries for 807 yards and 13 scores; Kreft also has three kickoffs returned for touchdowns.
Will Pitstick has six sacks, while three others have one apiece. The Mustangs have forced 22 turnovers, with Jungers having five interceptions including a 68-yard pick-six.
The Cougars had to rally from a rare deficit to claim a 46-20 win over Fremont-Mills in the previous round. It took a video game-like performance by the guy who's been doing it all year – Lane Spieker – to finally put away the Knights: 523 total yards, including 327 yards on the ground and six touchdowns. Colby Rich had 91 yards receiving, including a touchdown.
Audubon (9-1) at WACO (10-0): This is another first-time meeting, as – since moving to eight-man – the Wheelers have played just Don Bosco from the eastern half of the state, that being two years ago when they reached the state championship game.
The Wheelers knocked off No. 2 Montezuma and were emphatic about it, winning 63-14. That was by holding quarterback Eddie Burgess in check all night, bottling him up and holding him to 204 total yards, including just 43 on the ground, and intercepting him twice. Burgess was sacked four times, by Wheeler linemen Carter Andreasen, Cooper Nielsen and Garrett Christensen. Eight total times the Braves lost yardage in perhaps the Wheelers' signature defensive performance of the year.
Gavin Smith rolled up six scores and 301 yards rushing, to go along with 4-of-7 passing for 42 yards. The Wheelers picked up 374 total yards against Montezuma's 212, way below the Braves' usual total.
Coach Sean Birks was happy with how quickly his team established themselves against Montezuma.
"We came out on defense, got a three-and-out and scored quickly, got another three-and-out and score quickly," said Birks after last Friday's game. "It was 14-0 and we ran only five plays on offense and they scored to answer and we scored two more to get up 28-6 and two more before the half ... to get a continuous clock.
"We rode Gavin Smith pretty hard, especially early, and we blocked really well all seven guys did a great job. The kids came out fired up and did a great job," he continued. "When we're explosive like that we're really tough and it puts so much pressure on other team's offenses to try to keep up and it gets them uncomfortable."
WACO has rebounded nicely from a 2-5 season last year, and are in the eight-man playoffs for the first time. The school made 20 previous playoff appearances as an 11-man school, including a semifinal appearance in 2010.
The Warriors survived a first-round scare by Edgewood-Colesburg 39-36 before routing Martensdale-St. Marys, 50-8, in the round of 16.
The Warrior offense was balanced against the Blue Devils, with Simeon Reichenbach picking up 112 yards rushing and two touchdowns, while quarterback Isaac Oswald had a pair of scores and Jon Rice had three, none of them longer than 20 yards.
Of the 370 total yards in the win over M-SM, the Warriors had 62 plays, meaning just under 6 yards per play, so they appear to be a grind-it-out team for the team that is roughly 75-25 rush-to-pass in its 3,394 total yards.
The Warriors held the Blue Devils to 192 total yards and recorded four interceptions.
CLASS 1A
ACGC (9-1) at Van Meter (10-0): The Chargers fell short of the Bulldogs in their de-facto District 7 championship game, 41-7. ACGC was, for the first time this season, was held to 172 total yards, all on the ground, in the Oct. 15 contest at Van Meter.
This time, the stakes are bigger and better, and the Chargers set themselves up for their historic game with a surprising 34-13 win over South Central Calhoun last Friday.
Charger quarterback Brock Littler has not attempted a pass since a 2-of-5 showing in Week 7 against Panorama. Not that it was needed against the Titans in the round of 16, as the team rolled up 348 yards, with 181 by Gavin Cornelison and four touchdowns. Charlie Crawford added the final touchdown.
The Charger defense recorded five tackles for losses, incluidng sacks by Ben Marsh and Blake Newby.
Except for a 28-13 win in Week 3 win over Winterset – the Huskies are Class 4A quarterfinalists – the Chargers haven't been challenged, and that includes a 42-0 whitewashing of Woodward-Granger in the round of 16. The Bulldogs recorded 460 total yards, including a combined 234 yards rushing by the 1-2 punch of Dalten Van Pelt and Jack Pettit. Pettit, who has thrown just one interception this year, had 181 yards passing and thee touchdowns, two to Gannon Archer, in the win over the Hawks.