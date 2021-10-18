- Audubon 3, Exira-EHK 0:
- The Wheelers got 14 kills from Jaci Christensen and 13 assists from Aleah Hermansen as they advanced past the Spartans in straight sets, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16 in Iowa Class 1A Region 3 action Monday night at Elk Horn.
Audubon improved to 10-17 and will play Ankeny Christian, a 3-0 winner over Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Exira-EHK ended 10-18, and have two seniors leaving the team: Alisa Partridge and Mollie Rasmussen.
CAM 3, Orient-Macksburg 0:
- The Cougars recorded 23 kills, including 10 from Eva Steffensen, as they had no trouble disposing of the Bulldogs in Monday’s Iowa Class 1A regional opener at Anita.
Scores were 25-7, 25-7, 25-12.
Mallory Behnken and Mady McKee each had four kills and Emma Follman added three. Breanna Bower had 18 assists. Meredith Rich and Marissa Spieker each had five kills. The Cougars (22-10) advanced to Wednesday’s Region 3 quarterfinal at Glidden-Ralston.
Riverside 3, Woodbine 1:
- The Bulldogs move on to the Iowa Class 1A Region 3 quarterfinals after beating Woodbine 25-16, 25-15, 13-25, 25-7 Monday night in Oakland.
Veronica Andrusyshyn had 16 kills and 10 digs to go along with a pair of blocks and two ace serves. Izzy Bluml added 12 kills and 13 digs, while Madison Baldwin had nine digs and five aces. Ayla Richardson had 34 assists.
The Lady Dawgs will host either Boyer Valley or West Harrison in Wednesday’s quarterfinal.
East Mills 3, Griswold 2:
- This Iowa Class 1A Region 2 contest went to five hard-fought sets, with the Tigers fighting back from a two-set deficit. In the end, it was the Wolverines who prevailed, 25-11, 25-19, 22-25, 21-25, 15-9 at Malvern.
The Tigers ended the season 15-18.
AHSTW 3, Logan-Magnolia 1:
- A pair of hard-hitters – Halle Hall with 13 kills, Natalie Hagadon with 11 – led a strong attack as the Lady Vikes upended the Panthers in a Iowa Class 2A regional first-round contest Monday night in Avoca.
Delaney Goshorn had three of the Lady Vikes’ 10 blocks on the evening, and the team picked up 10 ace serves. Ally Meyers had 31 kills.
AHSTW improved to 27-9 and will travel Wednesday night to Treynor. The Cardinals picked up a first-round bye.
