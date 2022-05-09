HARLAN – A longtime voice of high school sports in southwestern Iowa, most notably for Harlan, has died.
Ron Novotny, a legendary broadcaster for Harlan-based KNOD-FM, passed away over the weekend at his home, a statement on the radio station's Twitter page announced. He was 72.
According to an article on KNOD's website, Novotny was the voice of Harlan and other area teams, including AHSTW and Exira-EHK (and their predecessors) since the mid-1980s.
Before his arrival in Harlan, he was a radio sportscaster in Waverly.
Novotny retired from the station in December 2021. His last games was a boy-girl basketball doubleheader between Harlan and Clarinda.
"His unique style of broadcasting, excitement, and catch phrases entertained coaches, players, and listeners through generations in the KNOD-listening area," a statement on KNOD's website said. "Ron did broadcasts current players, the parents, and their parent's-parents."
On the radio station's Twitter page, it was further stated: "Ron was a dedicate(d), exciting broadcaster who loved covering area teams and players for decades. We here at KNOD are deeply saddened by this loss. RIP Ron."
Novotny was a Harlan Booster Club Hall of Fame inductee.