VOLLEYBALL
* Griswold 3, Essex 0: The Tigers swept the Trojanettes on the road, 25-13, 25-13, 25-8.
Lydia Greiman was perfect in 17 tries from the service line with seven aces and 14 assists, while Brenna Rossell had three aces and 13 kills. Makenna Askeland scored on four ace serves and six kills. Anna Kelley led the defense with 10 digs followed by Carolina Arcia with six digs and 11 assists.
* Underwood 3, Audubon 1: Audubon won the second set in a match vs. Underwood, lost momentum in the third and fell short of the Eagles in a four-set loss Tuesday night.
"The Wheelers ran a new offense and were flustered tonight," said coach Brandi Gruhn after the 25-18, 23-25, 25-6, 25-12 loss. She said her team was focused on regrouping for Thursday's match against IKM-Manning.
Jaci Christensen had eight kills and eight digs, while Aleah Hermansen added six kills and 13 digs. Kali Irlmeier recorded a block and a block assist.
* Exira-EHK 3, Ar-We-Va 1: The Spartans took a four-set victory over the Rockets, 25-13, 20-25, 25-20, 25-14, Tuesday night in Elk Horn
Statistics for the Spartans weren't immediately available.
* Riverside 3, Logan-Magnolia 1: The Lady Dawgs got 19 kills from Mack Olmstead-Mitchell and 18 from Veronica Andrusyshyn in a four-set win – 28-26, 16-25, 25-15, 25-18 – over the Panthers Tuesday night.
Madison Baldwin added 26 digs.
* Missouri Valley 3, AHSTW 0: Natalie Hagadon had 11 kills and 13 digs, and Ally Myers 23 assists and 13 digs in a straight-set loss – 25-21, 26-24, 25-18 – to the Lady Reds Tuesday night.
* CAM 3, Paton-Churdan 0: The Cougars won 25-16, 25-13, 25-7 in a dominating Rolling Valley Conference win Tuesday night on the road.