Ryan Hawkins, the former Atlantic prep who recently completed his senior season at Creighton University, has been named to National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court.
The NABC Honors Court “represents outstanding achievement in the classroom by collegiate men’s basketball teams and student-athletes during the recently-completed season.”
Hawkins earned his Organizational Leadership certificate from Creighton this spring after previously graduating from Northwest Missouri State. The Atlantic native was a second-team All-Big East selection for the Bluejays last winter and ranked top-five in the league in double-doubles, minutes per game, defensive rebounds per game, three-pointers made per game and rebounds per game.
Hawkins closed his college career with 2,580 points and 1,220 rebounds and recently completed stints playing with the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors in NBA Summer League action.
Prior to his senior year at Creighton, Hawkins was a standout at Northwest Missouri State, leading the Bearcats to two NCAA Division II titles.
In order to be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must meet a high standard of academic criteria. The qualifications are as follows:
1. Academically a junior or senior and a varsity player.
2. Cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the 2021-22 academic year.
3. Students must have matriculated at least one year at their current institution.
4. Member of a NCAA Division I, II, III, or NAIA Division I institution with a NABC member coach.
“Academic success is a core value of the NABC and a priority shared by men’s basketball programs across the country,” said NABC Executive Director Craig Robinson. “Excellence in the classroom requires hard work and dedication, and the NABC considers it a privilege to honor these deserving student-athletes and the coaches and staff who support them.”
Over 2,000 players earned spots on the NABC Honors Court and over 300 programs received NABC Team Academic Excellence Awards for 2021-22.