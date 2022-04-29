STUART – A total of 128 cars were in attendance for the regular season opener at Karl Chevrolet of Stuart International Speedway.
Racers from all around were on hand to honor Tim and Tammy Stevens, an unforgettable driver/race official duo that have both passed on in recent years. Feature winners for the night were Tyler Fiebelkorn, Ben Kraus, Brayton Carter, Buck Schafroth, Brandon Cox and Tim Ward.
IMCA Sport Compacts were up first with Tyler Fiebelkorn and Michael Hotze out front. Hotze had the top spot for the first lap, but it was all Fiebelkorn after that as he sailed to the win. Kolby Sabin stayed close but faded late to finish second with Zak Sickles third, Jeremiah Downing fourth and Curtis Masterson fifth.
Matthew Grobe and Gage Hilgenberg brought the Outlaw Mini Mods to green with Hilgenberg leading the first 4 circuits. Ben Kraus took control on lap five and held the lead through a few cautions to take the win. Kamdyn Haggard finished second, TJ Stalker third, Nathan Kilwine fourth and Dalton Faber fifth.
IMCA Northern SportMods were up next with Colton Nelson and Cody Yaw on the front row. Nelson held the lead until Cam Reimers stormed to the front on lap 4. What might’ve seemed like a Reimers runaway was erased by hard charging Brayton Carter on lap 7. A caution on lap 12 was the only thing slowing Carter down as he cruised to the feature win. Reimers settled for second with Tyler Inman third, Izac Mallicoat fourth and Mitchell Morris fifth.
Miciah Hidlebaugh and Bryan Snell led 27 IMCA Stock Cars into turn one with Hidlebaugh out front early. Austin Bouzek found his way into the lead on lap 4 and would hold it until Buck Schafroth rocketed by on the top side on lap 11. Bouzek tried his best, but he would have to settle for second as Schafroth went on to the win. Troy Jerovetz finished third, Dallon Murty fourth and Hidlebaugh fifth.
IMCA Hobby Stocks came out next with Brandon Cox and Steven Crees on the front row. Dylan Nelson shot into the lead on lap 1 with Cox taking over on lap 2. The two veterans of the division traded the lead until lap 10 when Cox took over for good, driving off to the win. Nelson finished second with Luke Ramsey third, Solomon Bennett fourth and Skylar Pruitt fifth.
Tim Ward and Dennis Pittman led the IMCA Modifieds out for the nightcap with Ward taking control early. A lap 2 caution was all that stood in Ward’s way as he checked out on the field to take the win. Drew Janssen finished second with Dallon Murty third, Todd Shute fourth and Chase Rudolf fifth.
We’d like to thank all who came out to support the race track at our second event of the year. Sunday, May 1 will see the SLMR Late Models in attendance along with IMCA Stock Cars, Northern SportMods, Hobby Stocks, Sport Compacts and Outlaw Mini Mods. See you then!