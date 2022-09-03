090622-nt-dnrpheasants.jpg

Courtesy photo/Iowa Department of Natural Resources

Young pheasants fly from the gravel road edge to the safety of standing corn. The Iowa DNR’s recently completed annual pheasant survey predicts a similar population as in 2021, which is good news for hunters.

 Courtesy photo/Iowa Department of Natural Resources

Results of Iowa’s 2022 pheasant population survey are in and the results were nearly identical to that of 2021, when hunters harvested the highest number of roosters in more than a decade.

