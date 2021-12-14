Just so people remember, we at the News-Telegraph haven’t forgotten about volleyball.
There were many highlights this past season. Atlantic continues to show its rise in the Hawkeye Ten Conference and for most of the season had an above-.500 record. Three area teams reached the regional quarterfinals, with one – ACGC – going almost all the way in reaching the state tournament.
And there were, of course, many personal records and accomplishments that will hopefully break the area’s six-year state tournament drought in 2022 or not long thereafter.
Like football, this is the first year I’ve had enough players to feel comfortable naming two teams this year. In addition to an outstanding athlete that has earned the title of captain, the first team has six front-row players, a setter and libero. The second team has two players for both the setter and libero positions, along with six hitter-front row players. Each school also has at least one honorable mention.
Players were chosen based on post-season honors, observations, statistics and judgment of the News-Telegraph staff.
And with that, here’s our all-area volleyball team for 2021:
CAPTAIN
Chloe Largent, sr., ACGC: Second-team Iowa Girls Coaches Association Class 2A all-state, and named to the all-IGCA Class 2A central district team. One of just two unanimous first-team all-West Central Activities Conference selections. Ended her four-year starting job with a career-record 2,048 kills, including 498 her senior year (third best in Class 2A). Added 247 digs, second best for the Chargers. A University of Northern Iowa commit, led the Chargers to its first-ever regional final and a 23-win season. Selected to play in the IGCA All-Star series.
FIRST TEAM HITTER/FRONT ROW
Veronica Andrusyshyn, jr., Riverside: All-IGCA Class 1A southwest district and second-team all-Western Iowa Conference. Led the Lady Dawgs’ front row with 320 kills on offense and a team second-best 33 blocks on defense.
Mallory Behnken, sr., CAM: First-team all-Rolling Valley Conference. Strong front-row player both offensively (161 kills) and defensively (55 blocks, 37 of them solo) to help fuel the Cougars to their great season.
Natalie Hagadon, sr., AHSTW: All-IGCA Class 2A southwest district and first-team all-Western Iowa Conference. Ended her senior year with 424 kills, fifth-best in Class 2A, and a solid .297 efficiency rate. Her efforts led the Lady Vikes to a 27-10 record, the area’s best. Also a good defensive player with 18 blocks, all assisted, and 244 digs.
Mady McKee, sr., CAM: First-team all-Rolling Valley Conference. Finished with 119 kills and a team-best 96.8% serving rate with an area-best 44 ace serves.
Chloe Mullenix, jr., Atlantic: Second-team all-Hawkeye Ten Conference. Recorded 55 blocks on the season, including 33 solo, both team bests; among the regular rotation had a team-best 94.7% serving percentage with 22 ace serves. A key reason for the steady but continued rising success of the Trojan volleyball program.
Eva Steffensen, soph., CAM: All-IGCA Class 1A southwest district. First-team all-Rolling Valley Conference. A part of the Cougars’ co-Rolling Valley Conference regular-season championship and tournament runner-up team, and a 23-11 record that included a Class 1A regional semifinal appearance.
FIRST TEAM SETTER
Mollie Rasmussen, sr., Exira-EHK: Second-team all-Rolling Valley Conference. Had a monster 729 assists for the year, easily the area’s best, averaging just over 10 per set.
FIRST TEAM LIBERO
Anna Kelley, sr., Griswold: All-IGCA Class 1A southwest district. Had an area-best 402 digs as the team’s top defensive specialist, and finished with 1,035 for her outstanding four-year career. Ended her senior year with an area-best 97.8% serving success rate (351-359) with 36 ace serves.
SECOND TEAM HITTER/FRONT ROW
Izzy Bluml, sr., Riverside: All-IGCA Class 1A southwest district and honorable mention all-Western Iowa Conference. Finished a great four-year career for the Lady Dawgs with 218 kills and 16 blocks.
Alaina Bunde, sr., ACGC: Second-team all-West Central Activities Conference. Had a team-best 52 blocks, including 37 solo, as a key front-row player.
Shay Burmeister, jr., Exira-EHK: First-team all-Rolling Valley Conference. Led the Spartan front row with 120 kills and 69 blocks, 49 of them assisted.
Aubrey Guyer, jr., Atlantic: Honorable-mention all-Hawkeye Ten Conference. Had 41 blocks and 333 digs as a primarily defensive front-row player, but added 134 kills as part of a strong season that led the Trojans to a 17-20 season, one highlighted by an upset of then-Class 5A-ranked Des Moines Roosevelt.
Brenna Rossell, sr., Griswold: Second-team all-Corner Conference. Finished with a team-best 228 kills to help spark the Tigers’ offense.
Abby Smith, jr., Atlantic: Second-team all-Hawkeye Ten Conference. Led the Trojan offense with 207 kills on the season. Her efforts helped lead the Trojans to a 5-5 conference record, the school’s best since 2010.
SECOND TEAM SETTER
Molli Gettler, jr., ACGC: Second-team all-West Central Activities Conference. Ended with 740 assists to help pace the Charger offense.
Ayla Richardson, fresh., Riverside: Had a great debut for the Bulldogs, with 540 assists (5.6 per set) to help push the Lady Dawgs to a 23-14 record and Class 1A regional semifinal appearance. Her 72 kills and 98 digs show great potential as a future all-around player.
SECOND TEAM LIBERO
Ava Rush, jr., Atlantic: Honorable mention all-Hawkeye Ten Conference. Digs leader for the Trojans with 372. Dual sport athlete who balanced an eventual state cross country meet berth with a successful season on the volleyball court.
Marissa Spieker, sr., CAM: First-team all-Rolling Valley Conference. Finished with 317 digs as the Cougars’ defensive quarterback, 25 better than last season and 729 for her career. Was a key part of the Cougars’ run of success the past four seasons, where they won 81 matches.
HONORABLE MENTION
Atlantic: Lexi Noelck, jr.
ACGC: Jordan Lemke, jr.; Mersadez Richter, soph.
AHSTW: Hallie Hall, sr.
Audubon: Aleah Hermansen, sr.
CAM: Breeann Bower, jr.
Exira-EHK: Gemini Goodwin, soph.
Griswold: Makenna Askeland, jr.
Riverside: Mack Olmstead-Mitchell, jr.