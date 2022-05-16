Like a lot of golfers, Lane Nelson came to be involved in golf through Junior Golf events and at an early age.
“My mom told me to try out go play some golf, and I just kind of fell in love with it,” said the Atlantic senior, who has played the sport since he was 4. “Been playing ever since.”
He also saw involvement in Avoca Junior Golf and other activities throughout the state.
Nelson also came to enjoy playing at many of the beautiful golf courses across the state, of course two of them being Atlantic Golf & Country Club and Nishna Hills Golf Course. But some of his favorite courses aren’t in Iowa.
Late this past winter and into the spring, he and fellow senior Garrett McLaren played some of the courses in Arizona. It turns out the “Grand Canyon State” has some of his favorite golf courses he’s played.
Of course, part of it is the challenge, but, “They’re just warm courses and they’re beautiful.”
Nelson was the No. 2 golfer for the Trojans this spring, behind McLaren. He finished the season with a team-best 41.8 nine-hole average, and an adjusted nine-hole course average (when 18-hole meets are considered) of 43.4.
His best nine-hole contest came at a meet April 25 in Clarinda, where he fired a 35. It was a stretch of the season where he was able to consistently keep his score in the 30s and put the Trojans in contention to win their matches.
Nelson, however, picks out another meet just days later as his favorite.
“I probably shot a 37 ... at Shenandoah and we won that meet,” he said, referring to a meet where he recorded two birdies. “I didn’t get off tee great but my short game was really good, and I was putting close (to the green) so I didn’t have a lot of long putts for par. I was scrambling all day and that kind of made it fun.”
He said his best part of the game is the short game.
“I’m pretty good at getting it close or chipping it in,” he said. As far as what he views as an area to work on, he says, “Getting off the tee and hitting my driver off the tee is sometimes a struggle. Short wedge shots from 50-75 yards out, sometimes I struggle from that distance.”
Nelson sees promise in his younger teammates, who’ll be taking over in 2023 and thereafter. He said Cruz Weaver has been a good contributor while Tristan Hayes has done well for being a freshman, as have teammates Roth Den Beste and Take Niklasen.
There’s a lot of praise Nelson has for his coach, Ed Den Beste.
“When he takes us to the range he watches our swings and makes sure we have good tempo and make good swings,” he said. “On the greens he has a bunch of different drills as far as putting and chipping goes that have seemed to help me out.”
Nelson is a multi-sport athlete at Atlantic, also involved in football, basketball and baseball. While golf is among his favorite sports, he admits the game doesn’t explicitly help – nor does it hurt – other sports, but it does with staying in competition and remaining active.
“It’s just a fun sport,” he said. “You don’t have to stress about anything. You just go out there and play, and at the end of the day all on you can’t be mad with your team (if you have an off-day). It’s all a sport to yourself.”
Nelson is expected to be the team ace this spring in baseball, and served as kicker for the Trojan football team. It’s at Morningside University in Sioux City where he will continue to play, both golf and football.
At Morningside, he plans to major in elementary education.
“I was a teacher assistant for (Paul) McKay at Schuler Elementary,” Nelson explained, “and at the elementary level, you can play games with the kids sometimes and it seems like a nice, fun job for me. I have a lot of energy and it’ll be fun.”
Nelson reflected back to the days of the pandemic and how, like his fellow seniors, he saw things being taken for granted.
“For awhile there, all the golf courses were shut down and a lot of places were shut down that we didn’t realize we needed or went to and used that often. Without that stuff, it got boring,” he admitted.
Advice for his fellow students, including underclassmen: “High school goes by quick. Take advantage of everything ... because it goes by quick.”