PANORA – For ACGC’s cross country programs, it’s been a case of youth and experience.
The freshman and the senior, if you will.
Ava Campbell is a freshman and has emerged as the leader of the Charger girls’ pack. Trevin Suhr, meantime, is the senior who led the Charger boys to a fourth-place showing at the state meet a year ago.
Both runners’ experience lent themselves to success for coach Colin Shawgo’s squads.
For Campbell, it was a matter of gaining confidence and experience.
“It was really different. I didn’t think when I started that I’d be as good as I am,” she said. “Like Hayden (Coffman) and Adalyn (Benson), they’d be ahead of me. The first race I thought it was beginner’s luck and my next race wasn’t that good.
“I thought, I have four years left until ... at my home meet I started (winning). I decided, ‘If I’m going to do this, I might as well be good.’”
No beginner’s luck here for Campbell, the freshman wonder, and it all paid off with a fourth-place individual finish at Thursday’s Iowa Class 1A state qualifying meet at Panora West Golf Course, part of the sprawling Lake Panora National Golf Resort.
Campbell, in with a time of 21:15, led three other top-10 finishers – Coffman was eighth and Benson ninth – for the Chargers in copping second place as a team, and one of the two team berths.
Campbell has also leaned quite a bit on Suhr’s experience. The fourth-place finisher at the West Central Activities Conference meet a week earlier on the same course, he overcame chilly conditions to easily win the boys’ meet, in at 16:44, almost 30 seconds ahead of the runner-up.
With Andrew Mahaffey eighth (17:40) and Justin Reinhart ninth (17:44) and automatic individual qualifiers, the Chargers took the team title with 43 points, 22 points clear of runner-up Ogden. The other four Chargers finished from 12th to 15th; in order – Lance Bunde, Kaden Thompson, Bo Arrasmith and Noah Kading.
It was experience that led to him and his fellow Chargers using a more aggressive strategy.
“We wanted to attack the course a little bit harder than we did last week. We did our training a little bit different,” he said.
It was quite a bit of youth that qualified for the girls’ state meet as individuals. Like Campbell, Charger teammate Benson is a freshman, as are Paige Van Meter (28th) and Jayla Hoover (39th); Coffman and Katelyn Schaefer (40th) are sophomores. The lone upperclassman for ACGC is Kiersten Knobbe, a junior who came in 48th.
The two other area qualifiers were Audubon freshman Stefi Beisswenger, who was fifth at 21:32, and AHSTW’s sophomore Rylie Knop, who came in 10th at 21:44.
Knop wasn’t on last year’s state-qualifying Lady Vikes’ team, which featured the now-graduated Chloe Falkena and Julia Kock, but she said she’s learned a lot from them and another recent standout, Ryann Portch.
“Last year our seniors, I watched them and it looked like fun,” said Knop, who said pacing and her two-mile race helped out. “I just really learned how to run the race, how fast to start off, how to finish.
“Feels good. Never thought I’d be here but here I am.”
Audubon coach Pete Dammel said he was happy with how the race went for his freshman, who learned a lot from seniors Grace Slater and Hannah Thygesen.
“Stefi’s been progressing through the season, figuring out what cross country is all about and it’s fun,” Dammel said. “It’s an awesome experience to have a young person qualify for the state meet and she’s most definitely improved. Hannah and Grace were fantastic mentors for her.”
Logan-Magnolia was the girls’ team champion, led by sisters Courtney and Madison Sporrer. Courtney won in 19:49, with Madison 17 seconds behind, and both a minute faster than third-place finisher Mariah Falkena of Boyer Valley.