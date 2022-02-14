ATLANTIC – Atlantic couldn’t complete the regular season sweep of Denison-Schlewsig Monday night.
In the Trojans’ regular-season finale, the Monarchs built a 10-point edge in the second quarter to open up a 35-25 halftime lead to build separation and eventually hand the Trojans a 66-53 loss.
The Trojans, behind Carter Pellett and Ethan Sturm’s combined 12 points, tried to rally the home team but could only get to within eight, at 49-41 after three quarters. The Monarchs then put the game away late, building a 17 point lead with time winding down.
Pellett had a team-high 14 points, while Ethan Sturm added 12. Colton Rasmussen and Jackson McLaren each had eight, but it wasn’t enough to counter Carson Seuntjen’s 16 points for the Monarchs and more balanced scoring with four having either eight or nine points each.
Atlantic ended the regular season 8-13, 4-6 in the Hawkeye Ten with a sixth-place tie with Clarinda. The Monarchs were 7-3, but the Trojans beat each of the top three teams, including co-champion Council Bluffs Lewis Central in their only regular-season meeting.
Atlantic is now off until Monday, Feb. 21, when they play Sioux City Heelan in an Iowa Class 3A substate quarterfinal game in Sioux City.