The Iowa State University volleyball’s team will play Nebraska-Omaha Friday at Atlantic High School.
The Cyclones are playing the match in memory of former manager Nathan Vert, who passed away unexpectedly in December. A 2006 graduate of Atlantic, he was a manager for the team from 2007-2009.
Vert’s family will be honored during a pre-game ceremony.
Game time is 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and seating is first come, first serve. A livestream link at the YouTube page ACSD Activities 1 will be available for those unable to attend in person.
The Cyclones’ game at Atlantic begins the team’s spring season, which includes three tournaments.
The Cyclones return to Hilton on Saturday, April 2 for its annual spring tournament. The Cyclones will host its three in-state foes in a trio of three-set matches. Iowa State will play Drake at 10 a.m., UNI at 11:15 a.m. and Iowa at 1:30 p.m.
ISU is then on the road for the final two tournaments of the spring slate, going to Kansas City, Missouri for UMKC’s spring tournament on Saturday, April 9 and then to Cedar Falls for UNI’s spring tournament on Saturday, April 23. Full schedules for those tournaments will be announced at a later date.
The Cyclones are coming off an NCAA Volleyball Championships appearance in 2021, with Iowa State returning 12 letterwinners from last season’s squad.