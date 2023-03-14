30Drives.jpg

AHSTW’s Kyle Sternberg drives around a Van Meter player during an Iowa Class 2A district championship game Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Stuart. The Vikings went on to fall in the substate championship game Saturday, Feb. 25, to Des Moines Christian.

Kyle Sternberg, the AHSTW senior who has led team and Viking fans on quite a ride these past two seasons, has capped the lone area all-state honor by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.

