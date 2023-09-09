LAKE CITY – In a back-and-forth contest, South Central Calhoun defeated Riverside in an Iowa Class A District 7 game Friday night in Lake City.
The Bulldogs tied the score in the third quarter when Grady Jeppesen dropped back to connect with his brother, Cole, for a 15-yard touchdown connection and tie the score at 28-apiece.
But the Titans struck back, and Gavin Batta ran the ball for the 36 yard touchdown run with 10:04 left in the contest. The two-point conversion was stopped, but the Bulldogs were unable to get back on the board on a number of opportunities.
The final Bulldog drive came when the Titans were forced to punt from midfield, and the punt went for a touchback. Starting at their own 20, the Bulldogs tried to drive, but Grady Jeppersen threw an interception on third-and-15 with under 10 seconds left.
Jeppersen was 17-for-26 for 249 yards and two touchdowns, his only interception coming on the game's final play. He also had two rushing interceptions and ended with 31 yards on the ground. Jaxon Moore had 31 carries for 135 yards.
Riverside is 1-2 on the year.