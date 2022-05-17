GIRLS GOLF
Atlantic 214, Harlan 214: The Trojan girls won on a tiebreaker in their regular-season finale against the Cyclones Monday in Harlan.
Despite medalist and runner-up medalist honors by Harlan’s Macy Mueller and Timber Svendsen, the Trojans had the top four scores, by Belle Berg and Abby Smith (both 53s) and Lexi Noelck and Reagan Leonard (both 54s). Abby Muller had a 57 and Nissa Molgaard a 79 to round out the card. The team had four pars, two by Smith.
“This was the most interesting scoring I can remember in a meet. Between the two teams, there were two 52’s, two 53’s, two 54’s and two 55’s in the top four golfers,” said coach Kathy Hobson. “I waas hoping we’d score better with our next meet being regionals.”
BOYS DISTRICT GOLF
Class 3A at Spencer: Atlantic freshman Tristan Hayes ended his season by firing an 82 on the links during the Class 3A district meet at Spencer Golf & Country Club, placing 15th and missing state by six strokes.
Coach Ed Den Beste said: “He hit the ball well today. No birdies on the card but several pars and bogeys. A few double as well if he got into tree trouble. It was a great experience for Tristan to compete in this level of golf and play on a very nice golf course. He has a lot of good golf ahead of him.”
Class 2A at Carroll: ACGC’s Jaden Forsyth finished with a 106 at the Iowa Class 2A district meet at Carroll Country Club Monday to finish his junior season.
Class 1A at Algona: Audubon finished third as a team with a 354 but was 14 strokes back of runner-up North Butler, which took the second and final state qualifying spot at the Bishop Garrigan district at Spring Valley Golf Course, Algona.
Jay Remsburg led the way with an 85, while Edward Miller had an 86, Carter Andreasen a 91 and Oliver Deist a 92.
Class 1A at Dunlap: CAM fell short of a state meet berth at the Class 1A district meet hosted by Boyer Valley, coming in ninth with a 375. In a competitive meet, Akron-Westfield edged Fremont-Mills, 353-355, as both advanced.
Cougar freshman Chase Jahde finished with an 84, one stroke short of making the qualifying cut. Braydn Bohnsack (89), Seth Hensley (99) and Logan Lawrence (103) rounded out the scoring.
Griswold’s Kamron Brownlee carded a 95 while Caleb Oakleaf finished his season with a 98.
SOCCER
Carroll Kuemper 4, Atlantic 3 (boys): Mistakes by the Trojans led to the goals for the Knights, which won for the first time this season Monday night in Carroll.
The Knights led 1-0 at halftime, before the Trojans took a 2-1 lead. The Knights then went up 3-2 before the Trojans scored again, only for the Knights to score the last goal of the game.
Atlantic 1, Carroll 0 (girls): The Trojan girls had 28 shots, but if you shut out your opponent you only need to connect on one, and that’s what Dayna Dreager did when she took an assist from Aubrey Guyer to score the game’s lone goal Monday night in Carroll.
Edria Brummer had four saves.
BASEBALL
Atlantic 18, Riverside 6: The Trojans had just 10 hits but scored in bunches to beat the Bulldogs in both teams’ season opener Monday in Oakland.
Wyatt Redinbaugh had a single and a triple and drove in three runs, while Ethan Sturm, Jaydn Proehl and Lane Nelson each had two RBIs. Proehl picked up the win, striking out six in 2-1/3 innings.
The fourth inning was the biggie for the Trojans with 11 runs scored.
Woodward-Granger 11, ACGC 2: The Chargers were held to two hits, while Brock Littler drew three walks and stole four bases in a loss to the Hawks in both teams’ season opener Monday at Guthrie Center.