This coming weekend dozens of golfers will emerge on the Atlantic Golf and Country Club for the annual Tournament of Champions Golf event.
The tournament highlights the best of those around. This was certainly true nearly 40 years ago when Mike McCoy stepped foot onto the lush greens of AGCC, a sophomore in college at the time.
I took some time to catch up with my friend Mike over the weekend to talk about his Tournament of Champions memories. Mike and I worked together at Gallagher Insurance for many years. Mike is an ‘all go and no slow’ kind of guy and I mean that in the dearest of terms. When his eyes and heart are locked in on a goal — it’s full steam ahead, apparent by his impressive industry accomplishments. But it all had to begin somewhere and indeed it did — at the Tournament of Champions in Atlantic.
Mike’s first big state level win happened right here in our backyard. His parents made the drive in on that final day of tournament play to watch him clinch the title.
The sophomore in college caught the thrill of the chase toward title wins, and has been ‘all go’ since. McCoy most recently claimed the Bristish Senior Ameatur title, not letting his lost-in-transit clubs get the best of him. Fellow dear friend and past British Sr. Ameatur winner Gene Elliot accompanied McCoy, prepared with champagne as he championed the 18th hole and the title. Though the champagne turned more towards a ‘showering’ of praise vs. tossing back kind of celebration.
McCoy’s win led him to his next adventure. He was named the 2023 US Walker Cup Captain. No rest for the weary as his duties under that honor have already begun.
A quick google search can list the many impressive accolades of one Mike McCoy, and accolades there are. Knowing the busy man he is and that he stated his plans after our chat were to take a nap, I wanted to get straight to the point.
McCoy embarked into Atlantic that summer of 1983 full of drive and spunk, determined of course to introduce Atlantic and those that be, to his style and strength on the course. McCoy shared that he stayed at the Catholic Church rectory with Father Ed Kelley. McCoy talked of Kelley’s encouragement to him as a young man of faith, chasing his dreams. The relationship solidified quickly by McCoy requesting the need for a short sermon that Sunday morning, you know — a golf game awaiting him and all. Father Kelley showing his love of the game with a, “You can count on it!” response. A short sermon it was and it paved the way for a day on the course McCoy will remember always.
Though much has changed in McCoy’s world and the world in general over the past 40 years, many things remain the same in the world of golf. McCoy mentions most notably the finesse and honor the game of golf still holds. Describing those that continue the love and challenge of the game as, “true ladies and gentleman of the sport and world…”
When I asked Mike what advice he would give to someone competing in their first Tournament of Champions or first big tournament of any kind, his tone of voice smiled in a way you know the answer is coming from years of experience — and not just experience on the course. “Enjoy it all and soak it all in. Only one can win but there is much to enjoy along the way!” I think we can agree that advice goes far beyond the course.
Champions are born out of hard work, determination, and the opportunity to shine. All of that is offered to those competing in the Tournament each year. It begs one to ask, who competed in the 2022 tournament that seeks to rival McCoy in all that’s to come? Only time can tell, as we wait and see. And while we do so, let’s take the advice of McCoy and enjoy much along the way!