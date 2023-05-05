RED OAK – On a mild, yet sometimes windy night at the Hawkeye Ten Conference track meet, the Atlantic boys saved their best performance for last.
Carter Pellett was once again the hero for the Trojans.
The Atlantic senior, running the anchor leg of the final event of the night, the 4x400-meter relay, pushed ahead at the finish line to claim the Trojans’ win. He combined with Tyson O’Brien, Bennett Whetstone and Caden Andersen to win in 3:32.53.
Pellett passed Glenwood’s Andrew Smith in the final 10 meters.
It was the second time in a week that Pellett got the best of Glenwood in the 4x400. He used a quick start to outdistance the Rams’ anchor leg to sprint to the finish at the Bruce Henderson Invitational on Monday.
The Trojan boys’ got a second place from the 4x800-meter relay posted a season-best time of 8:25.47. Andersen, Whetstone, Tanner O’Brien and Alex Sonntag were on that runner-up team. Jayden Proehl was third in the high jump, while Gavin McLaren in the shot put and Jadyn Cox in the 400-meter hurdles turned in fourth-place finishes.
Ava Rush was a triple winner for the Trojan girls, taking the 400- and 800-meter runs and anchoring the sprint medley relay to a winning time of 1:53.13. Morgan Botos and Chloe Mullenix went 1-2 in the 400-meter hurdles, with Botos winning in 1:07.75 with Mullenix less than a half-second behind.
The 4x800-meter and distance medley relays also turned in second-place finishes, while Claire Pellett, who anchored the runner-up 4x800, was third in the 800-meter run. The 4x100-meter relay team also had a runner-up finish, as did the 4x400-meter relay in a photo finish.
The Trojan girls finished second with 127 points, six back of Glenwood. Council Bluffs Lewis Central won the boys’ race with 134, with Atlantic taking fifth with 69 points.
Except for some momentary gusty wind, the meet ran smoothly, with the aid of many volunteers from all 11 schools in the conference.
The focus now turns to the all-important state qualifying meet, to take place Thursday, May 11, at Carroll. The top two placewinners in each event are guaranteed state meet spots, with the rest of the field to be filled by the next eight best performances statewide.
Hawkeye Ten Conference meet
Thursday, May 4, at Red Oak
Boys
Team scores: 1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 134, 2. Glenwood 107.5, 3. Clarinda 104, 4. Harlan 85, 5. Atlantic 69, 6 Shenandoah 56, 7. Denison-Schleswig 47, 8. Carroll Kuemper Catholic 42, 9. Red Oak 37.5, 10. Council Bluffs St. Albert 36, 11. Creston 22.
Atlantic results (top 8)
High jump: 3. Jayden Proehl 5’10”, 4. Colton Rasmussen 5’10”. Shot put: 4. Gavin McLaren 47’3”. Discus: 7. Alex Keiser 129’9”. Long jump: 6. Colton Rasmussen 19’7”. 4x800: 2. Atlantic (Caden Andersen, Bennett Whetstone, Tanner O’Brien, Alex Sonntag) 8:25.47. Distance medley: 5. Atlantic (Keelin Rasmussen, Jaice Larson, Carter Pellett, Tanner O’Brien) 3:48.87. 400: 7. Tyson O’Brien 54.69, 8. Bennett Whetstone 55.35. 4x200: 8. Atlantic (Alex Keiser, James McLaren, Easton O’Brien, Dante Hedrington) 1:40.84. 110 hurdles: 5. Colton Rasmussen 16.99. 200: 7. Carter Pellett 23.77. 400 hurdles: 4. Jadyn Cox 58.25. 1600: XXX. 4x100: 7. Atlantic (Keelin Rasmussen, Jackson McLaren, Dante Hedrington, Tye Houser) 46.52. 4x400: 1. Atlantic (Tyson O’Brien, Bennett Whetstone, Caden Andersen, Carter Pellett) 3:32.53.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Glenwood 133, 2. Atlantic 127, 3. Clarinda 80, 4. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 75, 5. Council Bluffs St. Albert 72, 6. Denison-Schleswig 64, 7. Harlan 61.5, 8. Shenandoah 40, 9. Carroll Kuemper Catholic 38, 10. Creston 26, 11. Red Oak 23.5.
Atlantic results (top 8)
Shot put: 5. Abbi Richter 32’4”, 8. Olivia Olson 31’4”. Long jump: 5. Lila Wiedersten 15’3.5”. Sprint medley: 1. Atlantic (Nicole Middents, Morgan Botos, Chloe Mullenix, Ava Rush) 1:53.13. 4x800: 2. Atlantic (Abby Smith, Mariah Huffman, Aubrey Guyer, Claire Pellett) 10:44.79. Shuttle hurdle: 2. Atlantic (Morgan Botos, Chloe Mullenix, Adler Bruce, Jayci Reed) 1:09.54. Distance medley: 2. Atlantic (Hailey Huffman, Lila Wiedersten, Nicole Middents, Claire Pellett) 4:24.23. 400: 1. Ava Rush 59.33, 5. Mariah Huffman 1:03.24. 4x200: 6. Atlantic (Hailey Huffman, Lila Wiedersten, Taylee Hagen, Aubrey Guyer) 1:56.52. 100 hurdles: 3. Jayci Reed 16.69. 800: 1. Ava Rush 2:20.89, 3. Claire Pellett 2:26.26. 200: 7. Hailey Huffman 27.92, 8. Jayci Reed 27.97. 400 hurdles: 1. Morgan Botos 1:07.75, 2. Chloe Mullenix 1:08.72. 1500: 4. Claire Pellett 5:06.72, 6. Ava Rush 5:10.50. 4x100: 2. Atlantic (Hailey Huffman, Lila Wiederstein, Nicole Middents, Jayci Reed) 51.54. 4x400: 2. Atlantic (Nicole Middents, Morgan Botos, Mariah Huffman, Chloe Mullenix) 4:11.30.