091922-nt-dnrmiamilake.jpg

Courtesy photo/Iowa Department of Natural Resources

A 15-acre parcel of old fescue pasture at Miami Lake Wildlife Area was seeded to prairie in June, and that young prairie is now starting to show itself. Although the plants are small, they can be identified – bergamot, mountain mint, big bluestem, rattlesnake master. A turkey brood was seen using it in August.

 Courtesy photo/Iowa Department of Natural Resources

LOVILLA – Month by month, year by year, change is coming to Miami Lake Wildlife Area in southeast Iowa’s Monroe County.

Tags

Trending Food Videos