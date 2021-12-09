SIOUX CITY – Alex Sampson came through with a pair of wins for Atlantic as the Trojan boys’ swimming team split a triangular meet with Sioux City Metro and South Sioux City (Neb.) Thursday night in Sioux City.
The Trojan senior won the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke. He nipped Sioux City Metro’s Michael Licht by 0.06 seconds, posting a winning time of 24.60. Later, he posted a more convincing win int he 100-yard breaststroke, with a 3-1/2 second edge over Micha VandeVegte of Sioux City Metro to win in 1:11.80.
It was a good night for Sampson, as he also anchored the Trojans to a runner-up finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Teaming with Kyler Rieken, Alex Lihs and Brayden Atkinson, they had a runner-up time of 1:40.64.
Lihs also took second in the 100-yard backstroke, while Atkinson took third int he 100-yard freestyle.
The Trojans’ third-place finishes came with Bryan York’s performances in the 200- and 500-yard freestyles, and the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Atlantic handily beat South Sioux City, 63-21, but Sioux City Metro was the overall winner, beating the Trojans 71-22. The Trojans compete this Saturday at the Bobcat Relays in Marshalltown.
Siouxland Meet
Thursday, Dec. 9, at Sioux City YMCA
Scores: Atlantic 63, South Sioux City (Neb.) 21; Sioux City Metro 83, South Sioux City 10; Sioux City Metro 71, Atlantic 22.
Atlantic results
200 medley relay: 3. Atlantic (Alex Lihs, Alex Sampson, Brayden Atkinson, Kyler Rieken) 1:55.84. 200 freestyle: 3. Bryan York 2:01.52; 4. Keaton Rieken 2:13.60. 200 individual medley: 3. Atkinson 2:22.42; 4. Alex Lihs 2:26.32. 50 freestyle: 1. Sampson 24.60. 100 freestyle: 2. Atkinson 57.03. 500 freestyle: York 5:29.17. 200 freestyle relay: 2. Atlantic (Kyler Rieken, Lihs, Atkinson, Sampson) 1:40.64. 100 backstroke: 2. Lihs 1:02.47, 4. Kyler Rieken 1:13.78. 100 breaststroke: 1. Sampson 1:11.80. 400 freestyle relay: 3. Atlantic (Keaton Rieken, Lucas Doyle, Bryce Schmidtke, York) 4:23.46.