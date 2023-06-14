What’s that they say about how “Old legends never die”? (A take on the catchphrase “Old soldiers never die ... .”)
That’s what I’m thinking this week, about a week after legendary WWF (now WWE) wrestler the Iron Sheik passed away at the age of 81.
I think I’ve said it before, but it’s as is stated in Ecclesiastes 3:1-2 – “To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven: A time to be born, and a time to die ... .”
As I’m sure you have figured out by now, I grew up on WWF wrestling. Back in the 1980s, the Iron Sheik was one of the major reasons for the major worldwide success of Vince McMahon’s newly-expanded national promotion. He was the guy who, along with Russian cohort Nikolai Volkoff (who sang the Soviet national anthem, to a round of boos of course) loved to incite crowds by saying, “Iran, No. 1! Russia, No. 1! America ... pah-hooey!” ... before spitting on the ground.
The Iron Sheik was the guy who won the WWF World Heavyweight Championship from a guy named Bob Backlund in December 1983. In the storyline, Sheik had injured Backlund’s back shortly before in a sneak attack and exploited it in their match, which was basically an extended squash match with Backlund unable to mount any offense, even momentary. In the end, Backlund’s manager, the kindly Arnold Skaaland, decided there was no chance and to avoid further injury, he threw in the towel.
Sheik won, and it was a major victory for Iran over America.
But only temporary, as a month later, a young man from Tampa, Florida named Hulk Hogan came on the scene. It was a triumphant return for Hogan, as not even three years earlier, the Hulkster was the arrogant bad-guy bodybuilder who himself targeted Backlund for the WWF title, and also targeted Andre the Giant. Hogan – angered that his former manager Fred Blassie was managing someone who espoused the virtues of America’s greatest enemy – vowed to win the WWF title for America.
And that Hogan did, one winter night in January 1984. Although Sheik mounted some offense and tried to break Hogan’s back in his dreaded Camel Clutch – basically, a move where you sit on the opponent’s back and then try to stretch the back by pulling up on his chin, all while trapping the arms and legs behind him. But Hogan found a way to counter the move and rallied to win the title.
It was a match that fundamentally changed professional wrestling, and the Iron Sheik was part of it.
(Hogan, by the way, was himself directly inspired by another flamboyant bodybuilder type: Superstar Billy Graham, the WWF World Heavyweight Champion in 1977-1978 whom Backlund, incidentally enough, defeated. Graham passed away this past spring, just weeks before the Iron Sheik.)
Sheik’s act went on for several more years, and included winning the WWF World Tag Team titles with Nikolai Volkoff in 1985.
In the end, he was very much a part of why the WWE is what it is now, and drew millions to the sport.
He and Nikolai, along with Blassie, Rowdy Roddy Piper and Big John Studd were the bad guys in Cyndi Lauper’s music video “The Goonies ‘R Good Enough,” along with good guys Andre the Giant and Captain Lou Albano. Aside from the actors from “The Goonies” (which inspired the song), Lauper is the lone surviving personality from the video.
A quick thing about how time moves fast. Thirty-six years ago was WrestleMania III. (Yeah, 17-21 years before this year’s current high school students were born, but many of their parents were of age and maybe at least knew of the WWF.) Anyway, of all the wrestlers and managers who were part of that event, fewer than half are still alive.
Still among the living: Rick Martel, “Cowboy” Bob Orton, Don Muraco, Billy Jack Haynes, Hillbilly Jim, the Haiti Kid (a midget wrestler), Greg “the Hammer” Valentine, Brutus Beefcake (who, after years of being a cocky villain, became “the Barber” and a good guy because of several things that happened at WM3), Jacques Rougeau, Raymond Rougeau, Danny Davis, Bret Hart, Jimmy “Mouth Of the South” Hart, Slick, Koko B. Ware, Tito Santana, Ricky Steamboat, the Honky Tonk Man, Jake “the Snake” Roberts, B. Brian Blair, Jim Brunzell, Hulk Hogan and Jesse “the Body” Ventura. Mainstream personalities Mary Hart (then of “Entertainment Tonight”) and Milwaukee Brewers announcer Bob Uecker (who also starred on the sitcom “Mr. Belvedere”) are also still living as I type this, and so is Vince McMahon.
Besides Sheik and Volkoff, those WM3 guys who are now no longer with us: Tom Zenk, Mr. Fuji, Hercules Hernandez, Bobby “the Brain” Heenan, midget wrestlers Little Beaver, Lord Littlebrook and Little Tokyo; King Kong Bundy, “King’ Harley Race (who, by the way, is buried near Maryville, Mo., less than 70 miles from Atlantic), the Fabulous Moolah, the Junkyard Dog, “Lucious” Johnny Valiant, Dino Bravo, Roddy Piper, “Adorable” Adrian Adonis, Jim Neidhart, Davey Boy Smith, the Dynamite Kid, Butch Reed, George “the Animal” Steele, Randy “Macho Man” Savage, Miss Elizabeth, Andre the Giant, Howard Finkel, Lord Alfred Hayes, “Mean” Gene Okerlund, Gorilla Monsoon. Monsoon’s son, referee Joey Marella (who officiated the main event match with Hogan vs. Andre), is also deceased.
It’s like I said: Old legends never die ... . I’ll add: “They don’t fade away, they just remain a part of you and your life forever.”
* * *
WrestleMania IV, which came in 1988 (a year after WrestleMania III), featured Vanna White of “Wheel Of Fortune.” She was a guest timekeeper for the final match of a tournament for the WWF World Heavyweight Championship, which was Randy Savage vs. the evil “Million-Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase.
Strangely enough, I wonder if she’ll be in the running to take over for Pat Sajak in a year’s time, when he spins the wheel for the last time. (Pat, of course, announcing his retirement earlier this week.)
I know there’s a faction that are saying that when Pat retires, “Wheel Of Fortune” should be retired, too ... permanently. The same was said when longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek passed away almost three years ago, or when Bob Barker retired as host of “The Price Is Right.”
Bull.
The main point is, Drew Carey is doing well as Bob Barker’s successor for “The Price Is Right,” and the tandem of Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik for “Jeopardy!” is settling in nicely.
Also, neither Barker nor Trebek were their respective show’s original hosts. A game show legend named Bill Cullen – he hosted more than 20 game shows and was the ultimate host in the 1960s and 1970s – was the host of a somewhat different version of “The Price Is Right,” and memories of his show were certainly still fresh in many viewers’ minds in 1972 when the current version debuted. There was a previous version of “Jeopardy!” that aired on NBC, with a guy named Art Fleming as host, and some older viewers maybe were taken aback when they saw this young man named Alex Trebek introduced as the host instead of their beloved Art Fleming.
It’s the same in sports, with such things as new coaches, new announcers ... new everything. For instance, it took a bit of getting used to Kirk Ferentz being the Iowa Hawkeyes head football coach in 1999, after Hayden Fry retired, and for Gary Dolphin to be the sole “voice of the Hawkeyes” after legends like Bob Brooks, Frosty Mitchell, Jim Zabel and others (for their own radio stations and/or networks) gave us the play-by-play on the radio. No one else could do it, right?
I’m sure the new host of “Wheel Of Fortune,” whomever it is, will do a fine job. As someone said on a TV-related blog, the new host just has to be “someone that fits in with the show, has pretty good chemistry with the cast, and can relate to the contestants/make them feel comfortable.” (And, I’ll add, is having fun, knows what to say and when (and when its best to not say anything), and roots for the contestants to do well and feels for them when things don’t go well.)
And yes, I know the day will come when Kirk Ferentz is no longer coaching football or Fran McCaffery in men’s basketball, and someone else will take over for Gary Dolphin. Sure, hosting a game show and being a coach or radio announcer are two different things, but the same general principle is there.
It’s a matter of getting used to, but it’ll happen.